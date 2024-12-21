Monitor System

6 Best Free and Open Source GUI Tools for System Resources Monitoring in Linux

Utilities

If you’re using a modern Linux desktop environment it’ll will come with a system monitor app to help you know how much CPU, RAM etc. your programs use. But there are lots of alternatives available.

The tools featured in this roundup are targeted at a desktop user who wants to monitor resources being used on their machine. They all sport an attractive graphical user interface.

For command-line system resources monitoring tools, we suggest you view our roundup looking at alternatives to the top utility. We don’t include here software offering a more holistic view and designed primarily for system administrators, as they are explored in a separate roundup.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 6 tools in more detail.

System Resource Monitoring GUI Tools
Mission CenterMonitor CPU, memory, disk, network and GPU usage
System Monitoring CenterGTK-based multi-featured system monitor
Plasma System MonitorKDE-based tool
System MonitorView and manage system resources
MonitoretsSmall utility application for monitoring resources
ResourcesGNOME-based tool
Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Please read our Comment FAQ before posting a comment.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments