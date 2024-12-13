Mission Center – monitor CPU, memory, disk, network and GPU usage

Mission Center is a multi-featured system monitor. It’s free and open source software written in the Rust programming language.

Installation

We evaluated Mission Center using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu 24.10 distro.

You should be able to install the software whatever Linux distro you’re running as there’s an AppImage, Flatpak, and Snap available.

We mostly tested the AppImage. There’s an AppImage for x86_64 as well as AArch64 (ARM64). As we’re testing on a regular Intel PC, we downloaded the x64_64 AppImage.

AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

$ wget https://gitlab.com/mission-center-devs/mission-center/-/jobs/8198461967/artifacts/raw/MissionCenter-x86_64.AppImage

We now make the AppImage executable with the command:

$ chmod +x MissionCenter-x86_64.AppImage

For Manjaro, we installed Mission Center using Pamac, Manjaro’s handy graphical package manager. This time we installed the Flatpak.

