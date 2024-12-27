Web Content Management Systems

12 Best Free and Open Source TypeScript-Based Web Content Management Systems

A web content management system (WCMS) is software designed to simplify the publication of Web content. In particular, it enables content creators to submit content without requiring technical knowledge of HTML or the uploading of files. A CMS is most commonly used in creating an intranet or in establishing a presence on the Web.

This type of software that keeps track of every piece of content on a Web site. Content can be simple text, photos, music, video, documents, or just about anything you can think of. A major advantage of using a CMS is that it requires almost no technical skill or knowledge to manage.

Not only do content management systems help website users with content editing, they also take care of a lot of “behind the scenes” work such as automatically generating navigation elements, making content searchable and indexable, keeping track of users, their permissions and security setting, and much more.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 12 high quality free TypeScript-based Linux WCMS. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to manage a website.

Here’s our verdict. All the software featured here is published under an open source license.

Let’s explore the 12 TypeScript-based WCMS tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

TypeScript-Based Content Management Systems
DirectusReal-time API and App dashboard for managing SQL database conten
StrapiHeadless CMS
DecapGit-based CMS for static site generators
PayloadPowerful TypeScript headless CMS
KeystoneHeadless CMS for Node.js — built with GraphQL and React
TinaGit-backed CMS
WebinyServerless enterprise CMS
Builder.ioDrag and drop Visual CMS for React, Vue, Angular
PlasmicVisual page builder and web design tool
Sanity StudioHeadless real-time CMS, customizable with JavaScript and React
Pages CMSContent management system for static site generators
VriteCollaborative developer content platform

