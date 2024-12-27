12 Best Free and Open Source TypeScript-Based Web Content Management Systems

A web content management system (WCMS) is software designed to simplify the publication of Web content. In particular, it enables content creators to submit content without requiring technical knowledge of HTML or the uploading of files. A CMS is most commonly used in creating an intranet or in establishing a presence on the Web.

This type of software that keeps track of every piece of content on a Web site. Content can be simple text, photos, music, video, documents, or just about anything you can think of. A major advantage of using a CMS is that it requires almost no technical skill or knowledge to manage.

Not only do content management systems help website users with content editing, they also take care of a lot of “behind the scenes” work such as automatically generating navigation elements, making content searchable and indexable, keeping track of users, their permissions and security setting, and much more.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 12 high quality free TypeScript-based Linux WCMS. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to manage a website.

Here’s our verdict. All the software featured here is published under an open source license.

Let’s explore the 12 TypeScript-based WCMS tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

TypeScript-Based Content Management Systems Directus Real-time API and App dashboard for managing SQL database conten Strapi Headless CMS Decap Git-based CMS for static site generators Payload Powerful TypeScript headless CMS Keystone Headless CMS for Node.js — built with GraphQL and React Tina Git-backed CMS Webiny Serverless enterprise CMS Builder.io Drag and drop Visual CMS for React, Vue, Angular Plasmic Visual page builder and web design tool Sanity Studio Headless real-time CMS, customizable with JavaScript and React Pages CMS Content management system for static site generators Vrite Collaborative developer content platform

