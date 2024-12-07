18 Top Free and Open Source Rust Frontend Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Rust is a systems programming language that runs fast, prevents segmentation faults, and guarantees thread safety. It accomplishes these goals by being memory safe without using garbage collection. The language enables developers to write programs with the performance and control of a low-level language, but with the powerful abstractions of a high-level language.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 18 Rust frontend web frameworks. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Rust Frontend Web Frameworks Tauri Framework for building tiny, blazing fast binaries for all major desktop platforms Yew Modern framework for creating multi-threaded front-end web apps Leptos Full-stack, isomorphic Rust web framework iced GUI library focused on simplicity and type-safety Dioxus React-like library for building fast, portable, and beautiful user interfaces Seed Framework for creating fast and reliable web apps with an Elm-like architecture Vizia Declarative GUI library Sycamore Next generation UI library stdweb Standard library for the client-side Web Percy Collection of libraries for building interactive frontend browser apps Perseus State-driven web development framework mogwai View library for creating GUI applications Dominator High-performance declarative DOM library sauron Suited for developing web application which uses progressive rendering Silkenweb Library for building reactive web apps Kobold Easy declarative web interface Draco Build client side web applications with Web Assembly Smithy Build WebAssembly applications with Rust

