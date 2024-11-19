7 Useful Free and Open Source 3D Model Viewers

Linux offers a vast collection of open source small utilities that perform functions ranging from the obvious to the bizarre. It is the quality and selection of these tools that help Linux stand out as a productive environment. A good utility cooperates with other applications, integrating seamlessly.

This article focuses on software tools which let you view 3D models. There’s a wide range of formats available, and most tools don’t support every format.

For 3D printers, the most used file format is STL. An STL file stores information about your 3D model. The format represents the raw surface of a model with small triangles. This file will encode the surface geometry of the object, the concept used at this step is called tessellation. Tesselation is the action of tiling a surface with geometric shapes, and especially triangles

The tools featured here make it very simple to view 3D models. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 7 3D model viewers at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot, together with links to relevant resources.

3D Model Viewers ParaView Data analysis and visualization application based on Visualization Toolkit (VTK). F3D Fast and minimalist 3D viewer desktop application Mayo 3D CAD viewer and converter fstl Viewer for .stl files. It uses Qt Exhibit 3D model viewer for the GNOME desktop Tatlin 3D STL and Gcode viewer term3d Terminal-based 3D model viewer