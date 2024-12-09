19 Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to the Top Utility

The top utility will need little introduction to seasoned Linux users. top is a small utility that offers a dynamic real-time view of a running system.
It allows users to monitor the processes that are running on a system. top has two main sections, with the first showing general system information such as the amount of time the system has been up, load averages, the number of running and sleeping tasks, as well as information on memory and swap usage.
The second main section displays an ordered list of processes and their process ID number, the user who owns the process, the amount of resources the process is consuming (processor and memory), as well as the running time of that process.
Some versions of top offer extensive customization of the display, such as choice of columns or sorting method.
top is a very popular utility. It helps with system administration by identifying users and processes that are hogging the system. It is also useful for non-system administrators, helping to track and kill errant processes.
However, top is showing its age and there are a bunch of utilities that offer a more feature-laden alternative. The purpose of this article is to identify alternatives to top that offer more control in managing processes on a running system.
|Process Viewers
|btop++
|Continuation of bashtop and BpyTOP rewritten in C++
|htop
|Provides a full list of processes running
|Glances
|System monitoring tool written in Python
|nmon
|Performance monitoring tool
|bottom
|Graphical process/system monitor seeking inspiration from gtop, gotop and htop
|gtop
|System monitoring dashboard for the terminal
|Conky
|Advanced, highly configurable system monitor for X based on torsmo
|Zenith
|Turbo-charged top utility
|BpyTOP
|Presents the system resources in a logical and well-thought out way
|atop
|Monitor for system resources and process activity
|ttop
|System monitoring tool with historical snapshots and alerts
|below
|Time traveling resource monitor
|sysstat
|System performance tools
|gotop
|Seeks inspiration from gtop and vtop
|vtop
|System monitoring tool in the spirit of top
|collectl
|Collects data that describes the current system status
|tiptop
|Graphical activity monitor for the command line
|Saidar
|Displays live system statistics
|TTV
|Term-task-viewer
I quite like smem. It’s not really a replacement for top as it only reports memory utilization, but worth a mention?
Consider it mentioned 🙂
PWatch provides a dynamic real-time view of running processes with historical graphs. The application is akin to well-know utility top. But while top is great for quick system overview, PWatch can be used to watch one or few processes closely.