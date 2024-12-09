19 Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to the Top Utility

The top utility will need little introduction to seasoned Linux users. top is a small utility that offers a dynamic real-time view of a running system.

It allows users to monitor the processes that are running on a system. top has two main sections, with the first showing general system information such as the amount of time the system has been up, load averages, the number of running and sleeping tasks, as well as information on memory and swap usage.

The second main section displays an ordered list of processes and their process ID number, the user who owns the process, the amount of resources the process is consuming (processor and memory), as well as the running time of that process.

Some versions of top offer extensive customization of the display, such as choice of columns or sorting method.

top is a very popular utility. It helps with system administration by identifying users and processes that are hogging the system. It is also useful for non-system administrators, helping to track and kill errant processes.

However, top is showing its age and there are a bunch of utilities that offer a more feature-laden alternative. The purpose of this article is to identify alternatives to top that offer more control in managing processes on a running system.

Here’s our rating for the featured open source software.

Let’s explore the 19 alternatives to top at hand. Click the links in the table below to learn more about each utility.

Process Viewers btop++ Continuation of bashtop and BpyTOP rewritten in C++ htop Provides a full list of processes running Glances System monitoring tool written in Python nmon Performance monitoring tool bottom Graphical process/system monitor seeking inspiration from gtop, gotop and htop gtop System monitoring dashboard for the terminal Conky Advanced, highly configurable system monitor for X based on torsmo Zenith Turbo-charged top utility BpyTOP Presents the system resources in a logical and well-thought out way atop Monitor for system resources and process activity ttop System monitoring tool with historical snapshots and alerts below Time traveling resource monitor sysstat System performance tools gotop Seeks inspiration from gtop and vtop vtop System monitoring tool in the spirit of top collectl Collects data that describes the current system status tiptop Graphical activity monitor for the command line Saidar Displays live system statistics TTV Term-task-viewer

