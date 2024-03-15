9 Best Free and Open Source non-GTK non-Qt File Managers

Being able to navigate your local filesystem is an important function of personal computing. File managers have come a long way since early directory editors like DIRED. While they aren’t cutting-edge technology, they are essential software to manage any computer.

File management consists of creating, opening, renaming, moving / copying, deleting and searching for files. But file managers also frequently offer other functionality.

In the field of desktop environments, there are two desktops that dominate the open source landscape: KDE and GNOME. They are smart, stable, and generally stay out of the way. These use the widget toolkits Qt and GTK respectively. And there are many excellent Qt and GTK file managers available.

There are also a wide range of graphical non-Qt and non-Gtk file managers available. This article examines 9 such file managers. The quality is remarkably good.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is included.

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each file manager.

Graphical File Managers (Non-Qt, Non-GTK) Spacedrive File manager powered by a virtual distributed filesystem Xfe MS-Explorer or Commander like file manager for X muCommander File manager with a dual-pane interface Cloud Commander Cloud file manager with console and editor Sigma File Manager Quickly evolving, modern file manager trolCommander Fork of muCommander TkDesk Tcl/Tk-based file manager System G File manager with git support Worker File manager in the style of Amiga’s DirOpus