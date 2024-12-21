4 Best Free and Open Source Shutdown Timers

There’s a real burning passion inside us for small productivity tools. Lean tools that focus on a single productivity enhancing activity can make an enormous difference to the way time is spent. Bloated, complex productivity tools tend to only slow you down, and complex solutions require too much maintenance.

The desktop environment with its bundle of programs sharing a common graphical user interface (GUI) remains a firm favorite with users. Not surprising really given that a good desktop environment makes computing fun and simple.

Here’s our verdict of the tools succinctly summarized in a LinuxLinks styled ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 4 shutdown timers at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Shutdown Timers KShutdown Time and delay options, command-line support, and notifications Shutdown Scheduler Schedule shutdown and restart tasks qshutdown Offers DBus Interface method hmtimer Command-line and graphical tool

