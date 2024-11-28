17 Useful Free and Open Source PDF Tools

Portable Document Format (PDF) is a file format created by Adobe Systems in 1993 for document exchange. The format includes a subset of the PostScript page description programming language, a font-embedding system, and a structural storage system.

Over the years PDF has become an extremely important file format. If you want to create documents that can be viewed under all major operating systems, PDF is the ticket, as it maintains the overall look and feel of documents regardless of what platform they are viewed under.

This article focuses on useful PDF tools which can help you create PDFs as well as small utilities/libraries that help you work with PDF. It doesn’t seek to overlap with our articles on PDF manipulation tools and PDF viewers as they are covered in separate articles.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 17 PDF tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, providing a screenshot of the software in action (where appropriate), a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

PDF Tools Scribus Desktop page layout software producing commercial grade PDF output LibreOffice Draw Vector graphics editor and diagramming tool that can create PDFs ONLYOFFICE Cloud online office suite with great PDF functionality PDFBox Java tool for working with PDF documents Ghostscript Ghostscript PostScript / PDF interpreter pdf-compress Compress an overly large PDF file to smaller monochrome PoDoFo Easy to use PDF parsing and creation library pdfgrep Command-line utility to search text in PDF files veraPDF Industry supported PDF/A validation Paper Clip Edit PDF document metadata Rescribe Desktop tool for performing OCR Scans to PDF Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents pdfposter Print large posters on multiple sheets PDF Metadata Editor Simple GUI tool pdfresurrect Analyze PDF documents unlockR Simple tool to decrypt PDF files PDF4QT PDF editor

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.