16 Best Free and Open Source Linux PDF Viewers

Over the years PDF has become an extremely important file format. If you want to create documents that can be viewed under all major operating systems, PDF is the ticket, as it maintains the overall look and feel of documents regardless of what platform they are viewed under. Businesses and consumers increase productivity using PDF documents and forms.

Besides offering universal compatibility, the format is reliable, ease of creation, security, and version independence. The format also supports annotations, and a very practical format.

Since late 2014, Adobe’s proprietary but useful Adobe Acrobat Reader has been no longer supported under Linux. Adobe’s website still only lists Windows, Mac OS and Android as supported operating systems. This is one of the many dangers of closed source software – at the whim of corporate bosses, development and distribution can simply disappear overnight, possibly never coming back.

Fortunately, there are some excellent open source alternatives to Adobe Acrobat Reader. The software featured in this article offer more than displaying PDF files; many are versatile document viewers.

Here’s our verdict on the PDF viewers captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.. We only include free and open source software here.

Let’s explore the 16 PDF viewers. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, an image of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

PDF Viewers PDF.js JavaScript library that renders Portable Document Format files Okular Universal document viewer supporting advanced document features MuPDF Lightweight PDF and XPS viewer KOReader Document viewer for a wide variety of file formats including PDF Sioyek Designed for viewing research papers and technical books Papers Fork of Evince Evince Multi-page document viewer Atril A simple multi-page document viewer for MATE Zathura Highly customizable and functional document viewer qpdfview Tabbed document viewer. It uses Poppler for PDF support Xreader Simple multi-page document viewer Xpdf PDF viewer and toolkit PreviewQt Preview all kinds of files llpp Fast and featureful PDF, EPUB, XPS and CBZ viewer JFBView PDF and image viewer for the Linux framebuffer NightPDF Dark mode PDF reader

