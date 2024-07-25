Documentation

Papers – document viewer for the GNOME desktop

Documents, Reviews

Papers is a versatile document viewer for the GNOME desktop. You can view, search or annotate documents in many different formats.

Papers has been forked from Evince.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

We tested Papers using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as Ubuntu.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install Papers from the Arch User Repository (AUR).

Installing Papers

Our test system was missing a few dependencies, but Pamac handles this for us.

Installing Papers

If you’re not running Arch or an Arch-based distro, there’s a cross-distro Flatpak available.

