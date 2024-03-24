12 Useful Free and Open Source PDF Manipulation Tools

Portable Document Format (PDF) is a file format created by Adobe Systems in 1993 for document exchange. The format includes a subset of the PostScript page description programming language, a font-embedding system, and a structural storage system.

Over the years PDF has become an extremely important file format. If you want to create documents that can be viewed under all major operating systems, PDF is the ticket, as it maintains the overall look and feel of documents regardless of what platform they are viewed under.

There is a large range of PDF-related software available with many different applications available that can both output to and open files. Many open source software save documents to this format such as LibreOffice and GIMP.

The purpose of this Group Test is to highlight high quality small tools that are designed to manipulate PDF files. We are not considering PDF editors, PDF viewers, tools that add an OCR layer to PDF files here. This is because these categories are covered by other roundups.

PDF Manipulation Tools Stirling PDF Locally hosted web based PDF manipulation tool PDFsam Extract pages, split, merge, mix and rotate PDF files PDF Mix Tool Perform common editing operations on PDF files PDF Arranger Merge, rearrange, split, rotate, and crop PDFs Tabula Extract data tables inside PDF files pdftk The PDF toolkit pstoedit Translates PostScript and PDF graphics into other vector formats img2pdf Lossless conversion of raster images to PDF wkhtmltopdf Render HTML into PDF PDF Chain Graphical user interface for The PDF Toolkit krop Simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files PDFStitcher Utility for stitching together PDF pages

