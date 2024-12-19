13 Best Free and Open Source Tools for Novelists

Writing Tools

Writing is one of the essential skills in modern society. Being able to communicate effectively is paramount both at work and at home. It makes your thinking visible to others, and is the main way in which work, learning, and intellect is judged by others.

At first glance, the trusty word processor might seem a good tool for a novelist. After all, in days gone by, budding authors would tap away using a typewriter, and a word processor is the modern day equivalent. Linux has some excellent word processing software such as LibreOffice. However, word processors are actually not the ideal tool for some forms of writing, particularly novel-writing. In fact, it could be said that using a word processor for novel-writing is a recipe for disaster, and actually a retrograde step from a typewriter. Word processors are a general application software that are perfect for constructing business documents, letters, batch mailings using templates, etc. However, many word processors are too obtrusive and distracting for writers. What is needed is software that helps concentrate on the content of the novel, sketch out the chapters and scenes, work out the best structure, import research, add locations, characters and objects, and so on.

The software featured in this article is designed to meet the specialised needs of a budding novelist. There’s the finest open source distraction-free tools, software designed to create visual novels, and tools to help capture and visualise ideas.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 11 high quality free writing tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who has a passion for writing novels, including visual novels.

Let’s explore the 13 tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Writing Tools
FocusWriterSimple, distraction-free word processor
Ren'PyUsed to create over a thousand visual novels, games, and other works
CherryTreeHierarchical note taking application packed with features
novelWriterPlain text editor designed for writing novels
oStorybookOffers authors a complete and well integrated tool
ZettlrMarkdown editor for the 21st Century
TwineVisual tool for creating interactive stories
Quoll WriterJava tool to help you focus on writing and your words
JoplinNote taking and to-do application with synchronisation capabilities
BibiscoWrite your story, in a simple way
SkribistoBorn from the ashes of Plume Creator
ManuskriptSnowflake method can help you grow your idea into a book
Plume CreatorProject manager and rich text editor for writers

Michael DeBusk
Michael DeBusk
2 years ago

CherryTree is rated kinda high (and Joplin kinda low) considering that there’s no mobile version of CherryTree right now.

Indra
Indra
2 years ago
Reply to  Michael DeBusk

Not certain the lack of a mobile version has much bearing on an article about Linux software.

Thankfully LinuxLinks seems to publish far fewer Android articles these days.

Aceed
Aceed
2 years ago
Reply to  Indra

October 12, 2022 at 8:02 am
?…cheeky

Well, I doubt Cherrytree would run on any Linux mobile platform out there e.g Purism’s OS?

And also, availability of good Linux apps on other platforms would increase linux fanbase, as the bane of the low usage of Linux distros on PC’s is not so much of Linux not being a good OS but the lack of standard apps that can compete with, not be like, the defacto commercial ones

Aceed
Aceed
2 years ago
Reply to  Michael DeBusk

Since Cherytree exports to plain text files, you can export to such format, send them to your mobile, then copy/paste to your note taking app…

?…the perks of linux, great options (which sometimes may not be usable), lengthy workflows or rather workarounds…

Dark Blue Eyes
Dark Blue Eyes
1 year ago

Where’s Wonderpen?

SeanEParsons
SeanEParsons
9 hours ago

As we all need to export to mobile platforms for our readers, I’m surprised Sigel and Calibre aren’t on the list. I also want to second the statement that Joplin (and also Manuskript) are ranked lower than I would have expected.

Barry L
Barry L
4 hours ago

Hmm. Not even a mention of the writing tool used by Vernor Vinge and Neal Stephenson (emacs)?

John
John
2 hours ago
Reply to  Barry L

Sure, some old farts are still using Emacs. And I’m sure someone out there has written a novel with Notepad. So what?

Neal Stephenson stopped using Emacs.

Mike Pointer
Mike Pointer
2 hours ago
Reply to  Barry L

Neither use Emacs any more, Vernor passed away in March 2024. And Neal stopped using Emacs for his works of speculative fiction.

I once wrote a novel using Vim. True story.

