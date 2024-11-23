9 Useful Free and Open Source Reverse Vulnerability Analysis Tools

Security is paramount. Security involves defence in depth. Approaching security one step at a time, with consistency and rigour, you can mitigate threats, and keep intruders at bay.

Intruders use a variety of different techniques in an attempt to compromise a system. For example, systems can be attacked by denial of service, cracking, intrusion, snooping (intercepting the data of another user), or viruses/worms/Trojan horses. To have a secure box, a system therefore needs a variety of defences.

Vulnerability analysis is an essential activity for enterprise security.

Any competent enterprise will have a backbone of security measures including, but not limited to, a firewall, vulnerability scanner, asset-mapping, as well as a dedicated team that performs regular pentesting, an authorized simulated cyberattack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system.

Recognizing, categorizing and characterizing security holes (known as vulnerabilities) among the network infrastructure, computers, hardware system, and software, etc. is known as Vulnerability Analysis.

The chart captures our recommendations. Only free and open source software is featured here.

Let’s explore the 9 tools. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Vulnerability Analysis Tools sqlmap Penetration testing tool BeEF The Browser Exploitation Framework pocsuite3 Remote vulnerability testing framework AFL++ Security-oriented fuzzer Wapiti "Black-box" vulnerability scanner XSSer Detect, exploit and report XSS vulnerabilities jSQL Injection Automatic SQL database injection simple fuzzer A fuzzer with two network modes of operation Doona Fork of the Bruteforce Exploit Detector Tool