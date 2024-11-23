Security

9 Useful Free and Open Source Reverse Vulnerability Analysis Tools

Security

Security is paramount. Security involves defence in depth. Approaching security one step at a time, with consistency and rigour, you can mitigate threats, and keep intruders at bay.

Intruders use a variety of different techniques in an attempt to compromise a system. For example, systems can be attacked by denial of service, cracking, intrusion, snooping (intercepting the data of another user), or viruses/worms/Trojan horses. To have a secure box, a system therefore needs a variety of defences.

Vulnerability analysis is an essential activity for enterprise security.

Any competent enterprise will have a backbone of security measures including, but not limited to, a firewall, vulnerability scanner, asset-mapping, as well as a dedicated team that performs regular pentesting, an authorized simulated cyberattack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system.

Recognizing, categorizing and characterizing security holes (known as vulnerabilities) among the network infrastructure, computers, hardware system, and software, etc. is known as Vulnerability Analysis.

The chart captures our recommendations. Only free and open source software is featured here.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 9 tools. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Vulnerability Analysis Tools
sqlmapPenetration testing tool
BeEFThe Browser Exploitation Framework
pocsuite3Remote vulnerability testing framework
AFL++Security-oriented fuzzer
Wapiti"Black-box" vulnerability scanner
XSSerDetect, exploit and report XSS vulnerabilities
jSQL Injection Automatic SQL database injection
simple fuzzerA fuzzer with two network modes of operation
DoonaFork of the Bruteforce Exploit Detector Tool
Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments