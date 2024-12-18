13 Best Free and Open Source Java Micro-Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

This article examines the best Java micro-frameworks. Micro means the framework is small, with little or no tools and libraries. Micro-frameworks are designed with extensibility in mind. They provide an essential set of features and rely on extensions to do the rest. Micro-frameworks have the advantage of making no or fewer decisions for you, making it easy to start development.

When it comes to web development, there are a wide range of Java microframeworks to choose from. The choice actually helps you find the right tool for the job. Here’s our pick of the finest open source micro-frameworks.

Let’s explore the 13 Java micro-frameworks in more detail. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Java Web Microframeworks Spring Boot Create Spring-powered, production-grade applications and services Ktor Asynchronous framework for creating microservices, web applications and more Javalin Simple web framework for Java and Kotlin Quarkus Kubernetes native Java stack tailored for OpenJDK HotSpot and GraalVM Dropwizard Java framework for developing RESTful web services Armeria Build any type of microservice leveraging your favorite technologies Ratpack Simple, capable, toolkit for creating high performance web applications Spark Simple expressive web framework for Java Jooby Modern, performant and easy to use web framework for Java and Kotlin Helidon Set of Java libraries for writing microservices Jodd Set of micro-frameworks and developer-friendly tools and utilities Pippo Aims to be easy to use and hack Rapidoid HTTP server and modern Java web framework / application container

