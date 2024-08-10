27 Best Free and Open Source PHP Web Content Management Systems

A web content management system (WCMS) is software designed to simplify the publication of Web content. In particular, it enables content creators to submit content without requiring technical knowledge of HTML or the uploading of files. A CMS is most commonly used in creating an intranet or in establishing a presence on the Web.

This type of software that keeps track of every piece of content on a Web site. Content can be simple text, photos, music, video, documents, or just about anything you can think of. A major advantage of using a CMS is that it requires almost no technical skill or knowledge to manage.

Not only do content management systems help website users with content editing, they also take care of a lot of “behind the scenes” work such as automatically generating navigation elements, making content searchable and indexable, keeping track of users, their permissions and security setting, and much more.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 27 high quality free Linux WCMS. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to manage a website.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all free and open source software.

Let’s explore the 27 WCMS tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, providing a screenshot of the software in action, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

PHP-Based Web Content Management Systems WordPress Create a beautiful website, blog, or app Drupal Platform and content management system written in PHP Joomla! Award-winning system to build Web sites and powerful applications Grav Super fast modern CMS Pico Blazing speed, flexibility, and a lightweight footprint October Based on the Laravel PHP Framework CMS Made Simple Designed for simple stable content sites TYPO3 Small to midsize enterprise-class content management system Fork User friendly environment to build, monitor and update your website MODX Powerful framework to deploy and secure websites and web applications SilverStripe Flexible, open source programming framework, and CMS ProcessWire Polished content management system (CMS) and framework (CMF) Concrete CMS, CMF and easy to use Web Builder Backdrop Fork of Drupal Textpattern Flexible, elegant and easy-to-use open source system XOOPS eXtensible Object Oriented Portal System Lavalite CMS built with Laravel b2evolution Highly integrated CMS Winter PHP/MySQL based application for managing dynamic web content Bolt CMS Based on Silex and Symfony components, uses Twig Geeklog Very extensible system with good support for blogging eZ Platform Professional PHP application framework with advanced CMS Contao (formerly TYPOlight) Specializes in accessibility (back end and front end) e107 Portal or CMS using PHP and MySQL ImpressCMS Community developed Content Management System ExpressionEngine Mature, flexible, secure content management system Pluck Focuses on user friendliness; lets anyone manage a website

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.