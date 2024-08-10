Web Content Management Systems

27 Best Free and Open Source PHP Web Content Management Systems

Internet, Software, Web Apps

A web content management system (WCMS) is software designed to simplify the publication of Web content. In particular, it enables content creators to submit content without requiring technical knowledge of HTML or the uploading of files. A CMS is most commonly used in creating an intranet or in establishing a presence on the Web.

This type of software that keeps track of every piece of content on a Web site. Content can be simple text, photos, music, video, documents, or just about anything you can think of. A major advantage of using a CMS is that it requires almost no technical skill or knowledge to manage.

Not only do content management systems help website users with content editing, they also take care of a lot of “behind the scenes” work such as automatically generating navigation elements, making content searchable and indexable, keeping track of users, their permissions and security setting, and much more.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 27 high quality free Linux WCMS. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to manage a website.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all free and open source software.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 27 WCMS tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, providing a screenshot of the software in action, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

PHP-Based Web Content Management Systems
WordPressCreate a beautiful website, blog, or app
DrupalPlatform and content management system written in PHP
Joomla!Award-winning system to build Web sites and powerful applications
GravSuper fast modern CMS
PicoBlazing speed, flexibility, and a lightweight footprint
OctoberBased on the Laravel PHP Framework
CMS Made SimpleDesigned for simple stable content sites
TYPO3Small to midsize enterprise-class content management system
ForkUser friendly environment to build, monitor and update your website
MODXPowerful framework to deploy and secure websites and web applications
SilverStripeFlexible, open source programming framework, and CMS
ProcessWirePolished content management system (CMS) and framework (CMF)
ConcreteCMS, CMF and easy to use Web Builder
BackdropFork of Drupal
TextpatternFlexible, elegant and easy-to-use open source system
XOOPSeXtensible Object Oriented Portal System
LavaliteCMS built with Laravel
b2evolutionHighly integrated CMS
WinterPHP/MySQL based application for managing dynamic web content
Bolt CMSBased on Silex and Symfony components, uses Twig
GeeklogVery extensible system with good support for blogging
eZ PlatformProfessional PHP application framework with advanced CMS
Contao(formerly TYPOlight) Specializes in accessibility (back end and front end)
e107Portal or CMS using PHP and MySQL
ImpressCMSCommunity developed Content Management System
ExpressionEngineMature, flexible, secure content management system
PluckFocuses on user friendliness; lets anyone manage a website

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.

Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Please read our FAQ before making a comment.

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alex
Alex
2 years ago

Thanks for such a Great Post!

0
Reply
chris
chris
1 year ago

What script is linuxlinks using? It’s just what I’m looking for.

0
Reply
Gigi
Gigi
1 month ago

Why is not Vvveb CMS in the list? It’s the most user friendly open source cms.

0
Reply