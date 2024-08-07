30 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Image Viewers

One of our favorite adages is “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It refers to the notion that a still image can convey a complex idea. Images can portray a lot of information quickly and more efficiently than text. They capture memories, and never let you forget something you want to remember, and refresh it in your memory.

Images are part of every day internet usage, and are particularly important for social media engagement. A good image viewer is an essential part of any operating system.

Linux offers a vast collection of open source small utilities that perform functions ranging from the obvious to the bizarre. It is the quality and selection of these tools that help Linux stand out as a productive environment. This is particularly true when it comes to image viewers. There are so many image viewers that are available for Linux that it can make selection difficult.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each image viewer.

Graphical Image Viewers feh Fast and light Imlib2-based image viewer Regards Modern image viewer with OpenGL/OpenCL support Loupe Written with GTK 4, Libadwaita and Rust PhotoQT Good looking, highly configurable, yet easy to use and fast gThumb Advanced image viewer and browser Geeqie Lightweight Gtk+ based image viewer qimgv Qt5 image viewer with video support Vooki Lightweight viewer with fast image preview Gwenview Simple image viewer for KDE QuickViewer Graphic image viewer for comfortable browsing nomacs Handles most image formats including RAW images qView Image viewer designed with minimalism and usability in mind Oculante Hardware-accelerated image viewer GPicView Simple and fast image viewer Tacent View Image and texture viewer Eye of Gnome Fast and functional image viewer vipsdisp Tiny GTK+ image viewer Pineapple Pictures Lightweight image viewer with Stay-on-Top window Viewnior Designed with usability in mind sxiv Simple X Image Viewer PreviewQt Preview all kinds of files pqiv Powerful image viewer with minimal UI Ristretto View and scroll through images Fotema Simple photo gallery software CoreImage Lightweight image viewer; part of the C suite swayimg Image viewer for Wayland ParaPara Image viewer created with lightweight and high-speed operation LXImage-Qt LXQt image viewer and screenshot tool ImageFan Reloaded Tab-based image viewer BeeRef Simple reference image viewer

Image viewers that display output direct in the terminal are explored in a separate roundup.

