Oculante – hardware-accelerated image viewer

One of our favorite adages is “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It refers to the notion that a still image can convey a complex idea. Images can portray a lot of information quickly and more efficiently than text. They capture memories, and never let you forget something you want to remember, and refresh it in your memory.

Images are part of every day internet usage, and are particularly important for social media engagement. A good image viewer is an essential part of any operating system.

Oculante is billed as a fast and simple image viewer and image editor. This is free and open source software.

Installation

We tested Oculante using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as Ubuntu.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install Oculante from their Official Repositories.

For Debian/Ubuntu, the project provides a deb package which can be downloaded from the project’s GitHub repository and installed with the command:

$ sudo dpkg -i oculante-0.8.23.deb

Besides Linux, the software also runs under FreeBSD, NetBSD, macOS, and Windows.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation and Summary