13 Best Free and Open Source Linux Comic Book Viewers

A comic book is a magazine which consists of narrative artwork in the form of sequential images with text that represent individual scenes. Panels are often accompanied by brief descriptive prose and written narrative, usually dialog contained in word balloons emblematic of the comics art form. Comics are used to tell a story, and are published in a number of different formats including comic strips, comic books, webcomics, Manga, and graphic novels. Some comics have been published in a tabloid form. The largest comic book market is Japan.

Many users associate desktop Linux with their daily repetitive grind. However, we are always on the look out for applications that help make Linux fun to use. It really is a great platform for entertainment.

Some document viewers offer a good range of different formats. Although they are not dedicated comic book viewers, KOReader, PreviewQt, Evince, Papers (a fork of Evince), and okular have support for the common comic book archive files, and merit mention here.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 13 proficient dedicated comic book viewers. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for younger readers or older readers who want to recapture their misspent youth.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Let’s explore the 13 comic book viewers at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.

Comic Book Viewers YACReader Superb comic reader and comic manager Komikku GTK-based manga reader for GNOME MComix GTK+ comic book viewer Houdoku Manga reader and library manager Mangayomi Manga reader and anime streaming app Peruse Comic book viewer based on Frameworks 5 OpenComic Comic and manga reader. gomics Fast and resource efficient image viewer for comic archives cbrPager Simple comic book pager Jomic Java based viewer for comic books stored in CBZ, CBR and PDF files Comical Uses high-quality image scaling algorithms QComicBook Aims at convenience and simplicity Comix Viewer which is user-friendly

