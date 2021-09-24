Komikku – manga reader for GNOME

A comic book is a magazine which consists of narrative artwork in the form of sequential images with text that represent individual scenes.

Panels are often accompanied by brief descriptive prose and written narrative, usually dialog contained in word balloons emblematic of the comics art form. Comics are used to tell a story, and are published in a number of different formats including comic strips, comic books, webcomics, Manga, and graphic novels. Some comics have been published in a tabloid form. The largest comic book market is Japan.

Komikku is a GTK-based manga reader for GNOME. The application is is written in Python.

Installation

We tested Komikku by building the software with GNOME Builder.

We also tested the software with its flatpak. With this methods the software is installed with the command:

$ flatpak install flathub info.febvre.Komikku

We can then run the manga reader with the command:

$ flatpak run info.febvre.Komikku

There’s packages for Arch and Arch-based distros, Fedora, Gentoo, and other distros. And there’s the full source code available if you prefer the manual approach.

