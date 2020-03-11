Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – OBS Studio – Week 20

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.

To date, this blog has focused on software that’s available in the Raspbian repositories. As this mirrors Debian stable, I’ve often grumbled that most of the packages lag behind software’s latest releases. Sometimes the software present in the Raspbian repositories is so old it’s unusable, putting the RPI4 in a bad light and giving a totally false impression of the capabilities of the tiny device.

In many instances it’s worth compiling software for yourself. At least that way you can use the latest version, even if compiling is not always straightforward.

In the field of open source video recording, my preferred application is OBS Studio. It’s definitely a wondrous class cross-platform application that’s proficient for both video recording and live streaming. Open source at its very finest.

In week 13 of my blog, I lamented that OBS Studio is not present in the Raspbian repositories. A reader has directed me to a forum post which details how to get OBS Studio up-and running on the RPI4.

First, I’ll walk through the steps you need to follow to get OBS Studio installed and ready to use.

