Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Terminal Emulators – Week 35

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.

For this week’s blog, I decided to survey terminal emulators. A terminal emulator is computer software which emulates a dumb video terminal within some other display architecture.

My favourite terminal emulator is Hyper. Even though it’s built with web technologies (read Electron and TypeScript), it’s really fast. But that’s only my personal preference.

If you spend any time at the command line, a good terminal emulator helps make it a better experience. I traversed through all of the 22 programs highlighted in this Group Test and investigated the position from an RPI4 perspective.

I’ve summarized my findings in the table below.

Terminal Package Comments Alacritty NO Fails to compile when building with cargo. There is a snap package available, but this doesn't run. Terminus NO Fails to compile as peer dependencies aren't satisfied. Hyper NO Fails to compile. urxvt YES

Version 9.22 (released Jan 2016). This is the latest version. Tilix YES Version 1.8.9 (released Jan 2019). Latest version is 1.9.3. Kitty YES Fails to run, as Kitty requires working OpenGL 3.3 drivers. Guake YES Version 3.4.0 (released Oct 2018). Latest version is 3.7.0. Termite NO Success in compiling. The steps are detailed at the end. Terminator YES

Version 1.91 (released Feb 2017). This is the latest version. st NO Very straightforward to compile xterm YES

Version 344 (released May 2019). Latest version is 356. Tilda YES Version: 1.4.1 (released Feb 2018). Latest version is 1.5.0. Extraterm NO Fails to compile. GNOME Terminal YES

Version 3.30.2 (released Oct 2018). Latest version is 3.36.2. DomTerm NO Repository only has version 2.0.3 of libwebsockets. Compiled the latest version successfully. But DomTerm itself fails to compile. Xfce Terminal YES Version 0.8.7.4 (released May 2018). Latest release is 0.8.9.2. Terminology YES Version 1.3.2 (released Dec 2018). Latest release is 1.7.0. Konsole YES Version 18.04.0 (released April 2018). Latest release is 20.04.2. Yakuake YES Version: 3.0.5 (released March 2018). Latest release is 20.04.2. Sakura YES Version 3.6.0 (released May 2018). Latest release is 3.7.1. ROXTerm YES Version: 3.3.2 (released Jan 2016). This is the latest version. LXTerminal YES Version 0.3.2 (released Sep 2018). This is the latest version.

As the table shows, the vast majority of the programs have a package in the Raspberry Pi OS’s repositories. Disappointingly, there’s no packages for 3 of the highest rated terminal emulators (Alacritty, Terminus, and Hyper). Despite a package present for Kitty, it doesn’t run on the RPI4. Kitty requires working OpenGL 3.3 drivers, which the RPI4 doesn’t have. And trying to fool Kitty that it does (MESA_GL_VERSION_OVERRIDE=3.3) was never going to work.

For all the terminal emulators without a package, I tried to compile the source. I’m definitely not an expert at compiling software. And I acknowledge that a few of the programs probably won’t ever work on the RPI4.

Despite a fair amount of effort, I wasn’t successful in compiling Alacritty, Terminus, Hyper, Extraterm, or DomTerm. I got close with a few of them, but it was a frustrating experience. If you’ve managed to compile any of these programs, I’d be delighted to learn how. There’s a comments facility at the bottom of this article.

I compiled st and termite, the former was a trivial exercise. Compiling termite was a little more involved (the steps taken are listed at the end of this article). I didn’t have time to try compiling programs which are supported in the repositories even though many of the packages are old versions.

Here’s a chart showing the memory footprint of the terminal emulators. All of the terminal emulators have tiny memory footprints. There’ll be no problem having multiple terminals running whatever the model of the RPI4.

Compiling Termite

First, we need to install yarn, the gperf package, clone libvte’s GitHub repository, and compile the source code, with the commands:

$ npm install -g yarn

$ sudo apt install gperf

$ git clone https://github.com/thestinger/vte-ng

$ cd vte-ng && ./autogen.sh

$ make -j4

$ sudo make install

Then we can clone Termite’s GitHub repository, and compile the source code, with the commands:

$ git clone --recursive https://github.com/thestinger/termite.git

$ cd termite && make -j4

Summary

I had a poor success rate in compiling terminal emulators for the RPI4. If you’ve managed to compile any of the programs I couldn’t get working, please share your findings in the Comments box below.

If I have to choose one terminal emulator, my preference is Hyper. Alas, despite my best endeavours, I wasn’t able to compile it for the RPI4.

