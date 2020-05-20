Raspberry Pi 4 - Internet Radio

Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Streaming radio – Week 30

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.

I spend most of the day with some form of multimedia burbling in the background. Streaming radio over the net is often heard around my house. The RPI4 is an extremely frugal tiny machine that consumes so few watts I leave it on permanently. This makes it an ideal machine to source the radio.

This week I’ve had a large chunk of time to devote to this week’s blog. What better time to look at, in detail, a range of internet radio software that runs on the RPI4. I’m not seeking to provide an exhaustive survey. But I’m covering as many programs as possible. I’ve not limited my choice to dedicated internet radio software.

Most of the programs covered in this article are not available in Raspbian repositories. Instead, I compiled the programs myself (don’t worry, I’ve covered the installation procedure for each).

Before taking you through my findings for each program, let’s take a quick check on the memory usage of each program. I’m showing memory usage with the application streaming the same high quality audio stream.

Raspberry Pi 4 - Internet Radio - Memory Usage

As the chart shows, none of the programs are memory hogs. All will run fine on any of the 3 models of the RPI4. A few things to point out. PyRadio, StreamTuner2, Curseradio and Cantata rely on other software to play radio streams. For example, Curseradio uses mpv to play the radio stream. To make a fair comparison, the memory chart includes the memory footprint of these external programs.

Next page: Page 2 – Tauon Music Box

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction
Page 2 – Tauon Music Box
Page 3 – Radiotray-NG
Page 4 – PyRadio
Page 5 – StreamTuner2
Page 6 – Curseradio
Page 7 – Goodvibes
Page 8 – Sayonara Player
Page 9 – Cantata
Page 10 – Yarock
Page 11 – Summary

2 comments

  1. I had to also perform the following before cmake would do its thing:
    sudo apt install libqt5x11extras5-dev
    sudo apt-get install qttools5-dev
    sudo apt install libtag1-dev

    Reply

    1. I probably had these development packages already installed. One thing worth remembering is you don’t need to install packages one-by-one. For example with your commands, you can type:

      $ sudo apt install libqt5x11extras5-dev qttools5-dev libtag1-dev

      Reply

