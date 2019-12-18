Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Viewing PDFs – Week 9

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.

For this week’s blog, I’m putting the RPI4 through its paces as a viewer for Portable Document Format (PDF) files. I look at the pre-installed solutions including qpdfview. On the second page, I compare qpdfview to the many other PDF viewers in the Raspbian repositories. This week’s blog ends with information about all the software.

PDF is a file format created by Adobe Systems in 1993 for document exchange. The format includes a subset of the PostScript page description programming language, a font-embedding system, and a structural storage system.

Over the years PDF has become an extremely important file format. If you want to create documents that can be viewed under all major operating systems, PDF is the ticket, as it maintains the overall look and feel of documents regardless of what platform they are viewed under.

With a Raspbian installation, you’ve already got 2 ways to view PDF files. First, the installed web browser (Chromium) offers the ability to view PDFs. But with its hefty memory and CPU footprint, it’s overkill for the task at hand.

The other pre-installed solution is qpdfview. It offers a good feature range. PDF support is provided courtesy of Poppler, a PDF rendering library. But qpdfview isn’t just a PDF viewer. It offers support for a large range of other formats.

How does the software fare on the RPI? As succinctly as possible, it performs really well. It’s a genuine pleasure to read PDFs on the RPI4. A definite thumbs up from me.

There’s lots to admire about qpdfview. If you like tweaking, you’ll be happy that the software is extremely configurable. Some of the options are illustrated in the screenshots below.

The left screenshot shows one of the settings panes. I strong recommend ticking the parallel search execution box; on the RPI4 enabling parallel searches makes a significant speed boost to searching PDF files.

There’s also PDF-specific options where you can enable/disable antialiasing, and text antialiasing. By default, no text hinting is enabled but you can choose from Full or Reduced.

The software is crammed with niceties like thumbnail panes, continuous and multi-page layouts, and SyncTeX support. There’s also basic annotation and form support. It’s fast at navigating around PDFs, although searches are slow unless you enable parallel searches.

Inspecting the Raspbian repository reveals a host of alternative PDF viewers. I’ve examined the majority of these viewers. In the next page, I compare them with qpdfview.

