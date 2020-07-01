Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Manage your Personal Collections – Week 36

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.
If you’re like me, you’ll have a few collections. Books, movies, coins, whatever takes your interest. Keeping track of that collection can be time-consuming, but it’s important to any serious collector. I was therefore keen to test a few open source collection managers on the RPI4.
I’ve tested Tellico, GCStar, and Alexandria (the latter not to be confused with Alexandra, a separate project).
Tellico
If you’re a KDE aficionado, you may like Tellico. It’s a collection management program for managing collections. It supports twelve specific collection types by default: books, bibliographic entries, comic books, videos, music, video games, trading cards, coins, stamps, wines, board games, and file catalogs. In addition, an empty generic collection template is available for any other collectables. The program stores its collection files in XML format rather than SQL databases. Tellico comes with interfaces for searching a number of data sources.
There’s a package for this program in the official Raspberry Pi OS’s repositories. We get version 3.1.4. That version was released in December 2018. At the time of publication of this article, the current version is 3.3.1.
With only the program loaded, the memory footprint is approximately 52MB of RAM. With a small book library (about 60 books), memory usage increases to 95MB.
Tellico works rather splendidly on the RPI4. It’s great open source software too!
GCStar
GCstar is an application for managing personal collections. The software manages collections for movies, video games, books, music, coins, wines, board games, comic books, TV episodes, periodicals, computer software, mini vehicles and more.
There’s a package in the Raspberry Pi OS’s repositories for GCStar. You get version 1.7.1. That’s the current version, although this mostly reflects there hasn’t been a new release of the program for 4 years. And it shows. A lot of the plugins have stopped working. Without some significant new development, GCStar doesn’t fulfil my requirements. Of course, the problem lies with the project than the RPI4.
Its state of moribund explains why distributions like Ubuntu no longer provide packages.
At startup, GCStar uses around 47MB of RAM.
Alexandria
Alexandria is a GNOME application for managing collections of books. Alexandria can retrieve book information and cover images from a wide variety of online data sources. It also features extensive import and export options, a loan interface, and smart libraries. Alexandria is written in Ruby using ruby-gnome2.
There’s no package for Alexandria in Raspberry Pi OS’s repositories. But fortunately it’s quite simple to install Alexandria. I first needed to install a few packages. You may need others, it depends what you’ve previously installed.
Next we can install rake, zoom and Alexandria itself (as gems). A gem is a self-contained format for distributing Ruby programs and libraries.
Memory usage is comparable to GCStar. Running the program without a collection uses around 43MB of RAM. However, the program was remarkably unstable, crashing even in basic operations such as creating a new library. I’m investigating the cause of the instability.
Summary
Out of the programs I tested, I can only recommend Tellico on the RPI4. Fortunately, I’m more than happy with its performance on the RPI4. The other programs are non-starters from my perspective.
I also wanted to look at Data Crow. But at the time of writing, the download site was just serving up 403 errors.
Read all my blog posts about the RPI4.
