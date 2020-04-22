Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Firefox Revisited – Week 26

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.

I’ve previously examined web browsing on the RPI4 on two occasions. In Week 4, I recommended Chromium and Vivaldi as the web browsers that offer the best surfing experience on this tiny machine. Chromium has the big draw of official Raspbian support and it’s published under an open source license. Vivaldi is no-charge proprietary software, but still a competent alternative. Firefox couldn’t be recommended as the Raspbian repositories hosted a horribly outdated version.

I re-examined the position in Week 18, as the Raspbian repositories then offered a significant upgrade to Firefox. I still wasn’t able to recommend Firefox. It wasn’t stable on my system.

But when it comes to Firefox, I’m like a dog with a bone. In the past month, there’s been a couple of further version updates released to the Raspbian repositories. I couldn’t resist devoting a further week’s blog to the latest Raspbian package, which offers version 68.7.0esr.

So what are my impressions? Web page rendering is pretty good. Scrolling pages is smooth too. It’s still slightly less spritely than Chromium or Vivaldi but perfectly serviceable. The issue that Raspbian’s Firefox renders the mobile version of some sites continues to surface. I would have expected this issue to have been fixed by now, so that’s disappointing.

And the issue that Firefox cannot work fluidly with some other applications hasn’t gone away. Witness watching a video in VLC, and try scrolling up and down web pages in Firefox. The video is interrupted. This behaviour doesn’t happen with Chromium or Vivaldi.

But the reason why I couldn’t recommend Firefox previously was that it simply wasn’t stable. I would routinely get crashes running the web browser.

Hurrah, this issue has gone away with the latest version. I’ve written this blog post, and a couple of other articles this week on Firefox, and didn’t experience any crashes.

This transforms Firefox on RPI4 in my eyes.

