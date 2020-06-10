Raspberry Pi 4 - Personal Information Managers

Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Personal Information Managers – Week 33

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.

In previous weeks, I’ve explored software that improves productivity. For this week’s blog, I extend the scope to cover personal information managers (commonly known as PIMs) on the RPI4. What’s a personal information manager? It’s software that keeps all your personal information in electronic form. All your appointments, reminders, tasks, to do lists, notes, contacts and email messages in an easy accessible form.

There’s too many PIMs available for Linux to provide a comprehensive summary. Instead, I’ve focused on three of the best known open source programs. Let’s kick off with Evolution.

Evolution

Raspberry Pi 4 - Evolution
Evolution is a popular PIM application which integrates mail, calendar, address book, to-do list and memo tools. Additional features include integration with Exchange servers, newsgroup client, LDAP support and web calendars.

There’s a package available in Raspberry Pi OS. You get version 3.30.5-1.1. That version was released in February 2019. Evolution is under active development, so we’re missing out on a fair chunk of development.

Evolution takes a few seconds to start up. It’s quite a CPU intensive program, but the RPI4’s four cores coped admirably with a variety of activities. Memory usage is light; any of the RPI4’s models have sufficient RAM for you to leave Evolution permanently open in the background.

Kontact

Kontact is the integrated Personal Information Manager of KDE, but can be used with other desktop environments. Kontact consists of the Kontact PIM back end and the graphical applications connecting to the back end: Akregator, KAddressBook, KMail, KNotes, KOrganizer, Summary, and KJots.

Raspberry Pi 4 - KDE PIM
There’s no package for Kontact in the Raspberry Pi OS’s repositories. But the kdepim package installs various programs of the suite.

The image to the right shows the packages installed with the command:

$ sudo apt install kdepim

You’ll need a fair chunk of hard disk space to install. As the image shows, I needed 143MB of hard disk space.

Raspberry Pi 4 - KOrganizer
The image shows KOrganizer in action on my RPI4. It’s the calendar and scheduling component of Kontact. It provides management of events and tasks, alarm notification, web export, network transparent handling of data, group scheduling, import and export of calendar files and more.

KOrganizer works admirably on the RPI4. And like Evolution, memory usage is very low; approximately 34MB of RAM.

Lightning

Raspberry Pi 4 - Lightning
Lightning is a calendar extension for Thunderbird. It can handle events, event invitations and tasks in multiple calendars. It supports local calendars, CalDAV and plain ics files on CardDAV and WebDAV.

I covered Thunderbird in Week 5. I haven’t used Thunderbird as my preferred email client preferring Chromium (and more recently Firefox) to access my mail.

There’s a number of alternative PIMs available if the above three don’t meet your specific requirements. If you’re looking for a console based PIM, you might like Org (a mode for Emacs). I covered Org in last week’s blog.

Read all my blog posts about the RPI4.

This blog is written on the RPI4.

