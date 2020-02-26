Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Firefox Upgrade – Week 18

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.

UPDATE: In Week 26, I revisit Firefox again, as the Raspbian repositories offer a current version of this web browser.

I’ve previously looked at web browsing on the RPI4 in Week 4 of my blog, recommending Chromium and Vivaldi on this tiny machine. Chromium offers the virtue of official Raspbian support on the RPI4 and it’s published under an open source license. On the other hand, Vivaldi is no-charge proprietary software. Both web browsers earned my recommendation. At the time, I was unable to recommend Firefox because the Raspbian repositories hosted a prehistoric version; version 60.9.0 ESR to be specific. Running a version of a web browser that’s 2 years behind the latest version is totally unacceptable, even from a security standpoint alone.

I’m pleased to report that Raspbian’s repositories now ship version 68.5.0 ESR of Firefox. This version was released in February 2020. As it’s the latest Extended Support Release, I’ve revisited Firefox to see if it’s a viable alternative to Chromium or Vivaldi on the RPI4.

So what are my impressions? Overall, I’m reasonable satisfied with the speed at which web pages are rendered with Firefox. No real complaints in that department. Scrolling up/down pages is perfectly acceptable. But it’s slower at rendering web pages than Chromium, particularly complicated pages laden with JavaScript and other frippery. Firefox on the RPI4 still renders some pages with its mobile version including popular sites like google and Amazon.

Over the past few months, I’ve been using Chromium as my default web browser. For video streaming, Chromium is far from perfect. I’ve watched a myriad of streaming services including BBC iPlayer, Twitch, and YouTube. Frankly, watching these services in Chromium doesn’t come remotely close to replicating the experience of my main desktop. In fact, video streaming with Chromium is barely enjoyable. While it’s a big improvement over earlier models of the RPI, there is some tearing on videos, and panning is not smooth enough for my liking. It’s more noticeable when the video is played full screen.

So how does Firefox fare from a video streaming perspective? Overall, it’s slightly worse than Chromium. There’s noticeable tearing and other visual glitches when playing video, even when watching them in windowed mode. With Chromium I can watch videos using omxplayerGUI with silky smooth hardware acceleration. I’ll have to explore if that’s a viability with Firefox.

Firefox still interferes with other applications. For example, if I’m watching a video in VLC, and I scroll up and down web pages in Firefox, there’s a nasty bug. Even the simplest web page causes the video to momentarily pause. It’s not the CPU being maxed out. This behaviour doesn’t happen with Chromium or Vivaldi.

There’s more bad news. I don’t normally experience many stability issues with the RPI4. In fact, it’s rock solid. This includes surfing the net with Chromium and Vivaldi. But sadly that isn’t the position with Firefox. I experienced too many crashes when using Firefox in the past few days. Certainly too many crashes to contemplate writing this week’s blog with Firefox.

I don’t know what’s causing the stability problems. Maybe it’s my system. I’ll investigate this issue further.

I examine memory usage of Firefox, Chromium, and Vivaldi on the next page.

Next page: Page 2 – Memory

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – In Operation

Page 2 – Memory

Page 3 – Summary

Read all my blog posts about the RPI4.

This blog is written on the RPI4.

Related articles