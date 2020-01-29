Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Memory Usage – Week 14

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.
There are 3 models of the RPI4 available. They are identical except for the amount of RAM onboard; choose from 1GB of RAM, 2 GB of RAM, or 4GB of RAM. There’s no way of upgrading the RAM once a user has made their purchase. So it’s pretty important to choose the model that best fits your requirements, or you may end up spending more than necessary, or even need to buy extra RPI4’s.
For this week’s blog, I’m seeking to provide information that’ll help you determine which model of the RPI4 to get. This article will be periodically updated with more information.
I kick off with memory consumption used by Raspbian’s graphical desktop. Then I explore memory usage with Chromium, Mathematica, and finish with a section on other programs. If there’s software you’d like covered, feel free to drop a comment at the bottom of this article.
Memory usage at desktop
As the screen image shows, the RPI4 is using 158.2MiB at the Raspbian desktop. There’s a few things to note. I’ve enabled SSH which isn’t enabled by default. I’m also running LXTerminal (a terminal emulator).
I’ve not removed any services to shave off some memory usage. From my perspective, I don’t need ModemManager. That’s a DBus-activated daemon which controls mobile broadband (2G/3G/4G) devices and connections. There’s a few other tweaks you can easily apply. But even without them, ps_mem reports the desktop is using 158MB of RAM. That’s pretty lean even if you plump for the 1GB model.
This blog is written on the RPI4.