Best Free and Open Source Software: July 2024 Updates

Software

Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. We’ve again pulled out all the stops and published a mammoth array of updates this month.

Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.

The updates are in accordance with our recent announcement regarding the plans underway to massively revamp the site.

Your Help is Really Appreciated

Help icon

  • Make a donation to the site. LinuxLinks relies on the generosity of its community through donations and corporate sponsorships to help us maintain and improve the site.
  • We are a small group of open source enthusiasts writing about we enjoy. Join us!
  • Design attractive and eye-catching images we can use such as a cool logo, improved word clouds, or anything else! Unleash your creative juices.
  • We love receiving your thoughts. Your comment may be an insight, opinion, suggestion, idea or feedback that is relevant to the subject of an article.

The table below shows all of our software roundups published in July 2024.

July 2024CategoryArticle
Object Relational MappingCodingPrototyping Tools (Graphical)
CraftingOtherComic Book Viewers
Web DeliveryWeb AppsBlog
Document ManagementDocumentsPDF Viewers
ProductivityProductivityTerminal Emulators (Web Tech)
Web DeliveryWeb AppsElm Static Site Generators
Object Relational MappingCodingSwift Web Frameworks
Object Relational MappingCodingJSON Tools
Replacements for duUtilitiesFlatpak Tools
EducationEducationStudent Information Systems
Web BrowsersInternetGemini Clients (Graphical)
YouTube ToolsVideoDVD Authoring Tools
Web BrowsersInternetCloud Management Tools
ProductivityProductivityRobotic Process Automation Tools
Object Relational MappingCodingGit Tools
Object Relational MappingCodingDart Web Frameworks
Web DeliveryWeb AppsWeb Server Performance Testing Tools
Document ManagementDocumentsText Editors (Simple GUI)
Document ManagementDocumentsOCR Screen Capture Tools
GraphicsCAD
Replacements for duUtilitiesSearch the Filesystem
Genome Browsers - Web BasedSciencePlotting Tools
YouTube ToolsVideoDigital Asset Management
Replacements for duUtilitiesWallpaper Setters
ProductivityProductivityCalendar Tools (Terminal)
Internet RadioAudioAudio Converters
Replacements for duUtilitiesHome Automation
ProductivityProductivityCalendar Tools (Graphical)

For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.

Document Management Systems
Documents - Explore our recommended software for businesses including office suites, databases, and business intelligence tools. There's also comprehensive coverage of text editors.
Web Browsers
Internet - A huge section looking at all the essential internet and networking software. Areas covered include as web browsers, email clients and servers, instant messaging, remote desktop, network servers, VoIP and more.
Education
Education - Linux makes a stable and reliable platform for educational purposes. There's software here perfectly crafted for students, teachers, and educational institutions.
Internet Radio
Audio - We cover everything audio related here such as music players, music servers, internet radio, synthesizers, scorewriters, Digital Audio Workstations, and audio editors.
YouTube Tools
Video - Another field where open source is particularly strong. We examine video players, editors, and converters. YouTube tools feature together with subtitle downloaders and editors.
Paint Palette
Graphics - Creative people will be in their element here. Explore great open source image viewers, camera tools, animation, HDR imaging, photo management, ray tracing, fractals, and much more.
System Administration
System Admin - The software featured here plays an essential role in the maintenance and operation of Linux computer systems and networks. Backup software is also explored in detail.
Docks
Desktop - Explore the best desktop environments, as well as extensions/widgets which extend GNOME and KDE, the gamut of window managers, application launchers, and docks.
Productivity
Productivity - Improve your workflow with sublime file managers, diary, e-book, collection managers, clocks, calendars, calculators, mind-mapping, note-taking, sticky notes, task managers, terminal emulators, and more.
Genome Browsers - Web Based
Science - Linux is the top choice for data scientists worldwide. Explore the finest software in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Astronomy, and more.
Games
Games - Play great free and open source games spanning all the different types of games including first-person shooters, 2D shooters, educational, racing, simulation, and much more.
Vulnerability detection
Security - Security has always been a cornerstone of Linux but no operating system is totally secure. Look to harden your system with a firewall, use encryption, as well as monitoring networks, detect anti-malware, and more.
Replacements for du
Utilities - A kind of system software designed to help analyze, configure, optimize and maintain the computer. Review this section in conjunction with the System Admin section.
Object Relational Mapping
Coding - Linux provides everything a developer could want in the coding department. We feature the finest compilers, debuggers, CD/CI, IDEs, prototyping, object-relational mapping, web frameworks, and more.
Stockmarket
Finance - Explore a wide spectrum of financial software including personal finance, stock trading, investment analysis, accounting, stock market, economics, business solutions, and microfinance.
Web Delivery
Web Apps - Learn about the finest free and open source applications that are accessed via a web browser over a network. We also cover software that's reliant on a web browser to run.
Crafting
Other - There's something here if you're looking for help in tracing your ancestry, or help with handicraft. We also explore the lighter side of Linux with candy and humor. Raise a smile!
Programming Books
Books - Do you want to master a programming language? We cover all bases here. Learn C, C++, Java, Python, R, or whatever takes your fancy with awesome free books and tutorials.

Click the icons above to view each section.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments