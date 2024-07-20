6 Best Free and Open Source Robotic Process Automation Tools

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a business process automation technology that uses attended or unattended software bots to automate repetitive, tedious, and time-consuming back-end office tasks while users concentrate on high-value tasks.

This type of software lets you create ‘bots’ to complete a wide variety of tasks, as well as manage and schedule the bots based on the nature of the task.

RPA or Robotic Process Automation are software base solutions designed to mimic the same “manual” path taken through applications by an end user. It is typically used to automate repetitive tasks previously performed by a humans as an effective way to cut costs, eliminate keying errors, speed up processes and easily link applications together. These tasks can be successfully modeled and converted into a business process and then automated using a combination of (UI) interactions, connectors to client servers, mainframes, database, web, and others.

RPA (robotic process automation) is now gaining traction in helping organisations increase productivity and reduce costs. RPA helps to automate repetitive digital processes by instructing the computer to do what is done manually by a human worker. Examples include claims processing, HR onboarding, sales lead generation, collecting and moving data across different applications.

Here’s our verdict on the best RPA tools. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 6 RPA tools. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Robotic Process Automation Tools Robot Framework Python-based, extensible keyword-driven automation framework TagUI Automate digital process in your workflows RPA for Python Python package for doing Robotic Process Automation Robocorp Stack for powering Automation Ops OpenRPA Integrated Development Environment for creating workflows SikuliX Automates tasks with image recognition and basic text recognition

