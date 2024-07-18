Git Clients

29 Useful Free and Open Source Git Tools

Git is an open source distributed version control system which was originally designed by Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, in 2005 for Linux kernel development. This control system is widely used by the open source community, handling small to extremely large projects with an emphasis on speed and efficiency, but maintaining flexibility, scalability, and guaranteeing data integrity.

Git is one of a number of open source revision control systems available for Linux. Git is frequently regarded by many developers to be the finest version control tool available.

Most Linux distributions offer lots of secondary tools that add additional functionality. Like many things in Linux, the choice can be bamboozling. This article seeks to help identify tools which we’ve found to be very useful. They should be a good addition to maximise the benefits of using Git.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 29 Git tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Git Tools
git-extrasSuperb collection of tools for Git
git-lfsGit extension for versioning large files
git-filter-repoQuickly rewrite git repository history
git-statsLocal git statistics including GitHub-like contributions calendars
git-bugDistributed offline-first bug tracker
git-deltaViewer for git and diff output
git-branchlessBranchless workflow for git
git-repairRepair various forms of damage to git repositories
git-toolbeltSuite of useful Git commands
git-quick-statsAccess various statistics in a git repository
git-secretBash tool which stores private data inside a git repo
git-annexManage files with git without checking the file contents into git
git-absorbSuper-charging git rebase
git-standupRecall what you did on the last working day
git-townAutomate the creation, synchronization, shipping, and cleanup of Git branches
git-of-theseusAnalyze how a Git repo grows over time
git-crypt
Transparent file encryption in git
git-machete Robust tool that simplifies your git workflows
git-imergeIncremental merge and rebase for Git
git-chglogCHANGELOG generator implemented in Go
git-fuzzyInteractive git with the help of fzf
git-big-pictureVisualization tool that removes uninteresting commits from model
herculesGain advanced insights from Git repository history
git-sizerCompute various size metrics for a git repository
git-crecordInteractively select changes to commit or stage
git-xargsUpdate across multiple GitHub repositories with a single command
git-famePretty-print git repository collaborators sorted by contributions
git-prompt.zshLightweight git prompt for zsh
git-flowHigh-level repository operations

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.

You might notice that Git clients are absent. That’s because we covered the finest free and open source Git clients and web-based Git clients in separate articles. And if you are new to Git or want to learn more, we suggest you read our article on the best free Git books.

