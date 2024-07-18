29 Useful Free and Open Source Git Tools

Git is an open source distributed version control system which was originally designed by Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, in 2005 for Linux kernel development. This control system is widely used by the open source community, handling small to extremely large projects with an emphasis on speed and efficiency, but maintaining flexibility, scalability, and guaranteeing data integrity.

Git is one of a number of open source revision control systems available for Linux. Git is frequently regarded by many developers to be the finest version control tool available.

Most Linux distributions offer lots of secondary tools that add additional functionality. Like many things in Linux, the choice can be bamboozling. This article seeks to help identify tools which we’ve found to be very useful. They should be a good addition to maximise the benefits of using Git.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Let’s explore the 29 Git tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Git Tools git-extras Superb collection of tools for Git git-lfs Git extension for versioning large files git-filter-repo Quickly rewrite git repository history git-stats Local git statistics including GitHub-like contributions calendars git-bug Distributed offline-first bug tracker git-delta Viewer for git and diff output git-branchless Branchless workflow for git git-repair Repair various forms of damage to git repositories git-toolbelt Suite of useful Git commands git-quick-stats Access various statistics in a git repository git-secret Bash tool which stores private data inside a git repo git-annex Manage files with git without checking the file contents into git git-absorb Super-charging git rebase git-standup Recall what you did on the last working day git-town Automate the creation, synchronization, shipping, and cleanup of Git branches git-of-theseus Analyze how a Git repo grows over time git-crypt

Transparent file encryption in git git-machete Robust tool that simplifies your git workflows git-imerge Incremental merge and rebase for Git git-chglog CHANGELOG generator implemented in Go git-fuzzy Interactive git with the help of fzf git-big-picture Visualization tool that removes uninteresting commits from model hercules Gain advanced insights from Git repository history git-sizer Compute various size metrics for a git repository git-crecord Interactively select changes to commit or stage git-xargs Update across multiple GitHub repositories with a single command git-fame Pretty-print git repository collaborators sorted by contributions git-prompt.zsh Lightweight git prompt for zsh git-flow High-level repository operations

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.

You might notice that Git clients are absent. That’s because we covered the finest free and open source Git clients and web-based Git clients in separate articles. And if you are new to Git or want to learn more, we suggest you read our article on the best free Git books.