6 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Gemini Clients

Gemini is a group of technologies similar to the ones that lie behind your familiar web browser.

Using Gemini, you can explore an online collection of written documents which can link to other written documents. The main difference is that Gemini approaches this task with a strong philosophy of “keep it simple” and “less is enough”. This allows Gemini to simply sidestep, rather than try and probably fail to solve, many of the problems plaguing the modern web, which just seem to get worse and worse no matter how many browser add-ons or well meaning regulations get thrown at them.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 6 graphical Gemini clients at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Graphical Gemini Clients
LagrangeBeautiful typography with full Unicode support
KristallBrowser without support for css/js/wasm or graphical websites
GeopardColorful, adaptive Gemini browser
CastorSupports the Gemini, Gopher and Finger protocols
AgregoreMinimal web browser for the distributed web
EvaGTK+ client written in Rust
