6 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Gemini Clients

Gemini is a group of technologies similar to the ones that lie behind your familiar web browser.

Using Gemini, you can explore an online collection of written documents which can link to other written documents. The main difference is that Gemini approaches this task with a strong philosophy of “keep it simple” and “less is enough”. This allows Gemini to simply sidestep, rather than try and probably fail to solve, many of the problems plaguing the modern web, which just seem to get worse and worse no matter how many browser add-ons or well meaning regulations get thrown at them.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 6 graphical Gemini clients at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Graphical Gemini Clients Lagrange Beautiful typography with full Unicode support Kristall Browser without support for css/js/wasm or graphical websites Geopard Colorful, adaptive Gemini browser Castor Supports the Gemini, Gopher and Finger protocols Agregore Minimal web browser for the distributed web Eva GTK+ client written in Rust