14 Best Free and Open Source JSON Tools

JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) is a standard, popular and lightweight data text-oriented format based on JavaScript object syntax to represent structured data. You can use JSON independently of JavaScript, but it strongly resembles JavaScript object literal syntax, and several programming environments can interpret (parse) and create JSON.

JSON is often adopted in web services and APIs — enabling web applications to transfer and retrieve data with a common format. JSON can be used with many modern programming languages. JSON is considered one of the popular, easiest, and lightweight and formats used for interaction between services.

JSON has attracted the attention of tool builders, who have created a variety of tools for reformatting, validating, and parsing JSON.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all free and open source goodness.

Let’s explore the 14 JSON tools. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

JSON Tools jq Lightweight and flexible command-line JSON processor. It's like sed for JSON data fx JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) viewer with streaming and mouse support gron Transforms JSON into discrete assignments to make it easier to grep gojq Pure Go implementation of jq jless Command-line JSON viewer written in Rust jid JSON incremental digger by using filtering queries jo Small utility to create JSON objects faq Billed as a more flexible jq supporting additional formats jsawk Like awk, but for JSON jello Filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax emuto Small language for manipulating and restructuring JSON and other data files jtc Extract, manipulate and transform source JSON unqery Query and transform JSON data jshon Parses, reads and creates JSON. It's designed to be as usable as possible

