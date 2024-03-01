Best Free and Open Source Software: February 2024 Updates

Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. This is one of our largest updates ever. We’ve also added a few brand new group tests along the way. Many thanks to those who’ve donated. We really appreciate your support!

Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.

The updates are in accordance with our recent announcement regarding the plans underway to massively revamp the site.

Your Help is Really Appreciated

Make a donation to the site . LinuxLinks relies on the generosity of its community through donations and corporate sponsorships to help us maintain and improve the site.

. LinuxLinks relies on the generosity of its community through donations and corporate sponsorships to help us maintain and improve the site. We are a small group of open source enthusiasts writing about we enjoy. Join us!

Design attractive and eye-catching images we can use such as a cool logo, improved word clouds, or anything else! Unleash your creative juices.

We love receiving your thoughts. Your comment may be an insight, opinion, suggestion, idea or feedback that is relevant to the subject of an article.

The table below shows all of our software roundups published in February 2024.

For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.



Documents - Explore our recommended software for businesses including office suites, databases, and business intelligence tools. There's also comprehensive coverage of text editors.

Internet - A huge section looking at all the essential internet and networking software. Areas covered include as web browsers, email clients and servers, instant messaging, remote desktop, network servers, VoIP and more.

Education - Linux makes a stable and reliable platform for educational purposes. There's software here perfectly crafted for students, teachers, and educational institutions.

Audio - We cover everything audio related here such as music players, music servers, internet radio, synthesizers, scorewriters, Digital Audio Workstations, and audio editors.

Video - Another field where open source is particularly strong. We examine video players, editors, and converters. YouTube tools feature together with subtitle downloaders and editors.

Graphics - Creative people will be in their element here. Explore great open source image viewers, camera tools, animation, HDR imaging, photo management, ray tracing, fractals, and much more.

System Admin - The software featured here plays an essential role in the maintenance and operation of Linux computer systems and networks. Backup software is also explored in detail.

Desktop - Explore the best desktop environments, as well as extensions/widgets which extend GNOME and KDE, the gamut of window managers, application launchers, and docks.

Productivity - Improve your workflow with sublime file managers, diary, e-book, collection managers, clocks, calendars, calculators, mind-mapping, note-taking, sticky notes, task managers, terminal emulators, and more.

Science - Linux is the top choice for data scientists worldwide. Explore the finest software in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Astronomy, and more.

Games - Play great free and open source games spanning all the different types of games including first-person shooters, 2D shooters, educational, racing, simulation, and much more.

Security - Security has always been a cornerstone of Linux but no operating system is totally secure. Look to harden your system with a firewall, use encryption, as well as monitoring networks, detect anti-malware, and more.

Utilities - A kind of system software designed to help analyze, configure, optimize and maintain the computer. Review this section in conjunction with the System Admin section.

Coding - Linux provides everything a developer could want in the coding department. We feature the finest compilers, debuggers, CD/CI, IDEs, prototyping, object-relational mapping, web frameworks, and more.

Finance - Explore a wide spectrum of financial software including personal finance, stock trading, investment analysis, accounting, stock market, economics, business solutions, and microfinance.

Web Apps - Learn about the finest free and open source applications that are accessed via a web browser over a network. We also cover software that's reliant on a web browser to run.

Other - There's something here if you're looking for help in tracing your ancestry, or help with handicraft. We also explore the lighter side of Linux with candy and humor. Raise a smile!

Books - Do you want to master a programming language? We cover all bases here. Learn C, C++, Java, Python, R, or whatever takes your fancy with awesome free books and tutorials.

Click the icons above to view each section.