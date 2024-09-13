17 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Linux Calculators

One of the basic utilities supplied with any operating system is the calculator. These are often simple utilities that are perfectly adequate for basic use. They typically include trigonometric functions, logarithms, factorials, parentheses and a memory function.
However, the calculators featured in this article are significantly more sophisticated.
Occasionally, the calculator tool provided with an operating system did not engender any confidence. The classic example being the calculator shipped with Windows 3.1 which could not even reliably subtract two numbers. Rest assured, the calculators featured here offer precision quality.
We make the following recommendations captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. We feature free and open source software only here. We cover separately graphical calculator tools.
Let’s explore the terminal-based calculator tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, providing a screenshot of the software in action, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot, together with links to relevant resources.
|Terminal-Based Calculators
|Genius
|Desktop calculator, an educational tool in mathematics, and for research
|Numbat
|High precision scientific calculator supporting physical units
|kalker
|Calculator with math syntax
|calc
|C-style arbitrary precision calculator
|wcalc
|Uses intuitive expressions and implicit multiplication
|concalc
|Parser-algorithm of extcalc
|pcalc
|Terminal calculator made for programmers
|abacus
|Simple interactive calculator CLI
|clac
|Stack-based calculator with postfix notation
|CalcPy
|Terminal calculator and advanced math solver using Python, IPython and SymPy
|kalc
|Complex numbers, 2d/3d graphing, arbitrary precision calculator
|bcal
|Storage expression calculator
|Quich
|Just an advanced terminal calculator
|orpie
|curses-based RPN calculator
|Squiid
|Advanced calculator supporting both RPN and algebraic input
|mucalc
|Convenient calculator for the command line
|HIP35
|HP-35 RPN calculator emulator
This article focuses on terminal-based calculators. If you want a GUI, check out our best free graphical Linux calculators roundup. If you’re looking for something more akin to bc (an arbitrary precision calculator), you’ll want to consult Alternatives to popular CLI tools: bc.
