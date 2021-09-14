5 Best Free and Open Source Tox Clients

Tox is a peer-to-peer instant-messaging and video-calling protocol that offers end-to-end encryption. The stated goal of the project is to provide secure yet easily accessible communication.

The Tox core is a library establishing the protocol and API. User front-ends, or clients, are built on the top of the core. Anyone can create a client utilizing the core. Tox uses the cryptographic primitives present in the NaCl crypto library, via libsodium. Specifically, Tox employs Curve25519 for its key exchanges, xsalsa20 for symmetric encryption, and Poly1305 for MACs.

Tox is licensed under the GNU General Public Licence 3.0.

Let’s explore the 5 Tox Clients at hand. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.

Tox Clients qTox Instant messaging, video conferencing with a simple and intuitive interface µTox Lightweight Tox client with minimal dependencies Toxic ncurses based client which formerly resided in the Tox core repository Venom Modern client written in Vala Toxygen Powerful cross-platform client written in Python

Tox offers the following features:

Traffic encryption – One-to-one conversations, end-to-end encryption. All traffic over Tox is end-to-end encrypted using the NaCl library, which provides authenticated encryption and perfect forward secrecy. Tox employs Curve25519 for its key exchanges, xsalsa20 for symmetric encryption, and Poly1305 for MACs.

– Tox doesn’t cloak your IP address when communicating with friends. Social features – including group messaging, voice and video calling, voice and video conferencing, typing indicators, message read-receipts, file sharing, profile encryption, and desktop streaming, integrated links preview, messages likes, and music playing.

– including group messaging, voice and video calling, voice and video conferencing, typing indicators, message read-receipts, file sharing, profile encryption, and desktop streaming, integrated links preview, messages likes, and music playing. Instant messaging – including customizable sets of emojis, stickers and animated GIFs.

