Deep Learning with Open Source Python Software

Let’s clear up one potential source of confusion at the outset. What’s the difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning? The two terms mean different things.

In essence, Machine Learning is the practice of using algorithms to parse data, learn insights from that data, and then make a determination or prediction. The machine is ‘trained’ using huge amounts of data.

Deep Learning is a subset of Machine Learning that uses multi-layers artificial neural networks to deliver state-of-the-art accuracy in tasks such as object detection, speech recognition, language translation and others. Think of Machine Learning as cutting-edge, and Deep Learning as the cutting-edge of the cutting-edge.

Both Machine Learning and Deep Learning are changing the world. Deep Learning is trending.

Why is Deep Learning gaining so much momentum? It’s mainly due to its many successes in the field of computer vision, automatic speech recognition and natural language processing. With the availability of huge amounts of data for research and powerful machines to run your code on with distributed cloud computing and parallelism across GPU cores, Deep Learning has helped to create self-driving cars, intelligent voice assistants, pioneer medical advancements, machine translation, and much more. Deep Learning has become an indispensable tool for countless industries.

To provide an insight into the best software that is available, we have compiled a list of 12 incredibly useful free Python software for Deep Learning. Our recommendations are captured in this ratings chart. They are all free and open source software.

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each program.

Deep Learning with Python PyTorch Tensors and Dynamic neural networks in Python Keras High-level neural networks API TensorFlow A very popular Deep Learning framework fastai Simplifies training fast and accurate neural nets using modern best practices PyTensor Library for fast numerical computation Caffe Convolutional Architecture for Fast Feature Embedding Chainer Powerful, flexible, and intuitive framework for neural networks TFlearn Deep learning library featuring a higher-level API for TensorFlow MXNet Flexible and efficient library CNTK Distributed deep learning Elephas Distributed deep learning with Keras and Spark Neupy Python library for Artificial Neural Networks and Deep Learning

We have written reviews for many self-hosted machine learning applications, many of which rely on the software featured here.

The eagle-eyed among you will recognize some of the software is not predominately written in Python. But all of the software provides, at the very least, a Python interface. And the inclusion of CNTK might ruffle some feathers. But the main yardstick we judge software is its usefulness.

