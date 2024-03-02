11 Best Free and Open Source GTK File Managers

In the field of desktop environments, there are two desktops that dominate the open source landscape: KDE and GNOME. They are smart, stable, and generally stay out of the way.

While KDE is more customizable than GNOME, both offer a lot of flexibility. For example, the best GNOME extensions and KDE widgets improve the desktop experience. At the basis of the main KDE technologies is Qt, a free and open source widget toolkit. And at the heart of GNOME is the free and open source GTK toolkit.

GTK is a very popular toolkit. Offering a complete set of widgets, GTK is suitable for projects ranging from small tools to comprehensive application suites. GTK is mainly developed by The GNOME Project, which also develops the GNOME Development Platform and the GNOME Desktop Environment.

This article selects the finest GTK file managers. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each file manager.

GTK File Managers Double Commander File manager with two panels side by side PCManFM Slim and useful, but not to have any feature bloat Files File browser designed for elementary OS; loose fork of GNOME Files GNOME Files Simple file manager for GNOME GNOME Commander Two-panel graphical file manager 4Pane Multi-pane, detailed-list file manager Sunflower Small and highly customizable twin-panel file manager Tux Commander Windowed file manager with two panels side by side Thunar xfce’s file manager A couple of GNOME Files forks are also worth mentioning. Nemo File manager for the Cinnamon desktop environment Caja File manager for the MATE desktop