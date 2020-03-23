22 Best Open Source Linux Note Takers

It has often been said that information confers power, and that the most important currency in our culture today is information. Keeping track of bits and pieces of information is a minefield.

In part, this is because of passable short term memory, coupled with what can only be described as ‘brain fog’. To combat this, we arm myself with open source software that helps us efficiently capture a lot of information. We generally prefer to keep our information local and cloud-free, primarily for security reasons. And we primarily advance software which doesn’t tie itself to any specific company or service, whether it’s Evernote, Google, or Microsoft.

Note-taking apps are the online equivalent of notebooks, and because they’re digital, they can do more for you than paper can. Note-taking apps also include text search, so in a matter of seconds, you can find whatever notes you need.

There is a wide range of competent note taking software for Linux, and this article seeks to cover the finest open source solutions.

We have compiled this roundup of our pick of 22 high quality note applications for organizing, sharing, and taking notes. Besides the basic note-taking functionality, the software featured here provides a good array of advanced features. We strongly believe in open source software; all of the applications listed here are released under a freely distributable license.

There are lots of other note-taking applications. This has necessitated we make a lot of difficult choices. For example, we’ve limited the selection to a couple of programs designed to simulate sticky notes. We’ll be covering additional sticky note applications in a future Group Test. Almost all the programs sport an attractive graphical user interface. We acknowledge that command-line tools are underrepresented in this instance.

Let’s explore the 22 apps to take notes at hand. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot, together with links to relevant resources.

Note Taking Software Joplin Note taking and to-do application with synchronisation Zim Desktop Wiki Edit text files "wiki style" CherryTree Hierarchical note taking application packed with features Tusk Evernote desktop software Simplenote Fast, free, synchronized notes BasKet Note Pads Organizing, sharing, and taking notes TagSpaces Personal data manager for organizing, editing and tagging information Trilium Notes Hierarchical note taking application org-mode Keep notes, maintain ToDo lists, and do project planning in Emacs tomboy-ng Reincarnation of tomboy MyNotex Take and to manage textual notes and activity management FeatherNotes Lightweight Qt5 hierarchical notes manager WikidPad Wiki-like notebook for storing your thoughts, ideas, todo lists RedNotebook Daily journal with calendar, templates and keyword searching GloboNote Simple and easy to use open source note taking application QOwnNotes Plain-text file notepad with markdown support and ownCloud integration Xpad Sticky note application for jotting down things to remember Gnote Port of Tomboy to C++ nvPY Inspired by Notational Velocity and ResophNotes MyTetra Smart manager for information collecting Elephant Notetaker with a classic interface FromScratch Simple but smart note-taking app

