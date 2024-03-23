15 Best Free and Open Source Linux File Managers

A file manager is software which provides a user interface to assist in the organisation of files. It helps users with their daily work in managing their files on a hard drive or other storage device. With terabyte hard disks becoming prevalent, file managers represent an essential tool in managing file systems.

Every file manager provides basic operations such as to create, open, view, edit, search, rename, move copy, and delete files. However, file managers typically come supplied with sophisticated functionality including network connectivity, directory synchronizing, archive handling, advanced searching, shortcuts, file/folder comparisons, checksums, plugins, and more, making them an incredibly powerful tool.

There are 3 main types of file managers covered in this feature. Orthodox file managers or “Commander-like” file managers have three windows (two panels and one command line window). The second type is the navigational file manager representing the most common type of file manager available today. We also have included the finest console based file managers.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 high quality free Linux file managers. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to have more control over managing their files.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Click the links in the table below to learn more about each file manager.

File Managers Krusader Advanced orthodox file manager for KDE nnn Fast and flexible file manager Dolphin Default file manager for KDE 5 Midnight Commander User-friendly yet powerful orthodox file manager Double Commander File manager with two panels side by side Ranger Console file manager with VI key bindings PCManFM-Qt Lightweight Qt-based file manager which uses GLib PCManFM Default file manager for LXDE Files File browser designed for elementary OS GNOME Files Spatial file manager; default file manager for GNOME lf Terminal file manager written in Go GNOME Commander Orthodox file manager for the GNOME desktop environment Spacedrive Powered by a virtual distributed filesystem CliFM Shell-like, command line terminal file manager Xfe Very similiar to Windows Explorer

There are many other good file managers not included in this roundup. These are featured in specific roundups in the Productivity section.

