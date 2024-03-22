Quimup – client for the Music Player Daemon

Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. We’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but we’re endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.

Music Player Daemon (MPD) is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.

Quimup is a client for MPD. The software is written in C++ and Qt 6. This is free and open source software.

Installation

We tested Quimup on Ubuntu 23.10.

Steve has published a a short tutorial to get you up and running with MPD in Ubuntu 23.10, so we won’t repeat that information here,

Once MPD is working on your system, next install Quimup. We usually check the availability of software with bauh, a graphical interface that lets you manage your software. But that drew a link. From Quimup’s project page, there are distro-specific packages for Debian/Ubuntu, Fedora, and openSUSE. Let’s grab the .deb package with wget.

$ wget https://sourceforge.net/projects/quimup/files/Quimup%202.0/quimup_2.0.1_trixie.amd64.deb/download

Now we can install the software with the command:

$ sudo dpkg -i quimup_2.0.1_trixie.amd64.deb

The package installed with no issues.

