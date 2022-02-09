Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Atlassian Trello

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company founded in 2002 that develops products for software developers, project managers and other software development teams. It employs over 7,000 people and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Atlassian’s range of proprietary software includes software for collaboration, development, and issue tracking software for teams. Atlassian dominates several markets where it still has intense competition.

Broadly speaking, they offer software in three large buckets: These are software development tools; help desk software, or IT service management; and workflow management software. When you think of Atlassian, think project management and collaboration tools.

Many of their programs use a number of open source components. And their GitHub repositories hold lots of open source code. But their main range of software is published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Atlassian’s products.

Trello is a web-based, Kanban-style, list-making application. The software is developed by Trello Enterprise, a subsidiary of Atlassian. Kanban is a methodology originally developed by Toyota to be more efficient.

Trello is proprietary software. What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. Taiga

Taiga is an open source project management platform for startups and agile developers and designers who want a simple, beautiful tool that makes work truly enjoyable.

Taiga can handle both simple and complex projects.

2. Kanboard

Kanboard is an open source project management software that use the Kanban methodology. The software is both simple to install and in use, and has a good range of features.

3. Focalboard

Focalboard is a self-hosted project management tool that helps define, organize, track and manage work across individuals and teams. The software is available in two editions: Personal Desktop, a desktop app for todos and personal projects. The other edition is Mattermost Boards which is a self-hosted or cloud server for team planning and collaboration.

4. Restyaboard

Restyaboard is a simple and effective tool to keep your tasks organized. The boards of Restyaboard will give you a visual overview of the current state of your projects, and make you productive by allowing you to focus on the few items that matter the most.

It is based on the Restya platform.

5. Wekan

Wekan is a kanban board which allows a card-based task and to-do management.

Wekan is a land of liberty and you can implement all sort of workflows on it using tags, comments, member assignation, and many more.

6. TaskBoard

Taskboard is a simple, visual way to keep track of what needs to get done.

The goal of TaskBoard is to provide a simple and clean interface to a functional and minimal application for keeping track of tasks.

7. Planka

Planka is a realtime kanban board for workgroups built with React and Redux.

There are many other open source web based project management software that implement kanban. Examples include tuleap and OpenProject.

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Atlassian's Products Jira is an issue tracking product that offers bug tracking and agile project management. The software provides a wide range of extensions and integrations. Confluence is a web-based corporate wiki written in Java. It’s billed as a remote-friendly team workspace where knowledge and collaboration meet. Bitbucket is a Git-based source code repository hosting service. Bitbucket Server is a combination Git server and web interface product written in Java and built with Apache Maven. Trello is a web-based, Kanban-style, list-making application. The software is developed by Trello Enterprise, a subsidiary of Atlassian.