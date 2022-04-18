Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Atlassian Sourcetree

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company founded in 2002 that develops products for software developers, project managers and other software development teams. It employs over 7,000 people and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Atlassian produces a range of proprietary software including software for collaboration, development, and issue tracking software for teams. Atlassian dominates several markets where it still has intense competition.

Broadly speaking, they offer software in three large buckets: These are software development tools; help desk software, or IT service management; and workflow management software. When you think of Atlassian, think project management and collaboration tools.

Many of their programs use a number of open source components. And their GitHub repositories hold lots of open source code. But their main range of software is proprietary. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Atlassian’s products.

Sourcetree is a Git client that simplifies how you interact with your Git repositories so you can focus on coding.

While Sourcetree is a free download it’s proprietary software and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. Git Extensions

Git Extensions is a toolkit aimed at making working with Git more intuitive. It implements classic GIT by using a GUI (Graphical user interface), basically driven by a set of dedicated commands, hence maintains the version control system intuitively.

Git Extensions runs on multiple platforms (including Linux) using Mono.

2. Gittyup

Gittyup is a graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history.

Gittyup is a continuation of the GitAhead client.

3. GitAhead

GitAhead is a graphical, cross-platform Qt-based Git client. It features a fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history.

GitAhead is no longer under active development, but has been forked (see Gittyup).

A text-based client?

You may prefer coding using a text-based Git client. There are lots to choose from. Vim lovers will adore the vim plugin Fugitive, whereas Emacs users will gravitate to Magit. We also recommend lazygit and GitUI.

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Atlassian's Products Bitbucket is a Git-based source code repository hosting service. Bitbucket Server is a combination Git server and web interface product written in Java and built with Apache Maven. Confluence is a web-based corporate wiki written in Java. It’s billed as a remote-friendly team workspace where knowledge and collaboration meet. Jira is an issue tracking product that offers bug tracking and agile project management. The software provides a wide range of extensions and integrations. Jira Service Management offers an IT service management (ITSM) solution offering request management, incident management problem management and more. Opsgenie is a modern incident management platform that ensures critical incidents are never missed, and actions are taken by the right people promptly. Sourcetree is a Git client that simplifies how you interact with your Git repositories so you can focus on coding. Statuspage brings companies and customers together during downtime with incident communication. Trello is a web-based, Kanban-style, list-making application. The software is developed by Trello Enterprise, a subsidiary of Atlassian.