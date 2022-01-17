Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Atlassian Jira

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company founded in 2002 that develops products for software developers, project managers and other software development teams. It employs over 7,000 people and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Atlassian produces a range of proprietary software including software for collaboration, development, and issue tracking software for teams. Atlassian dominates several markets where it still has intense competition.

Broadly speaking, they offer software in three large buckets: These are software development tools; help desk software, or IT service management; and workflow management software. When you think of Atlassian, think project management and collaboration tools.

Many of their programs use a number of open source components. And their GitHub repositories hold lots of open source code. But their main range of software is proprietary. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Atlassian’s products.

Atlassian Jira is an issue tracking product that offers bug tracking and agile project management. The software provides a wide range of extensions and integrations from other Atlassian products or third-party add-ons that provide various teams with the flexibility of solutions.

Following an announcement in 2021, Atlassian stopped selling new licenses for their server products. Existing customers are forced to transition to Jira Cloud version to keep using the software. Or better yet, we recommend switching to a free and open source alternative. What are the best options?

1. Zammad

Zammad is a web-based, open source user support/ticketing solution. It offers a modern and sublime user interface built as a web application with JavaScript, CSS and HTML5.

Connect all your communication channels, easily grant user rights, and receive helpful reporting. Have everything under control – and your customers under your spell.

2. Request Tracker

Request Tracker (RT) is an enterprise-grade issue tracking system. It allows organizations to keep track of what needs to get done, who is working on which tasks, what’s already been done, and when tasks were (or weren’t) completed.

RT is used by Fortune 50 companies, government agencies, educational institutions, non-profits, and development organizations around the world. RT is used by systems administrators, customer support staffs, NOCs, developers, and even marketing departments to track issues, outages, bugs, requests, and all kinds of other things at thousands of sites around the world.

3. MantisBT

MantisBT is another very popular web-based bugtracking system.

The goals for this project are to produce and maintain a lightweight and simple bugtracking system. Additions of complexity and/or features are modular and configurable so that users can be shielded from unwanted clutter.

4. Bugzilla

Bugzilla is an enterprise-class piece of software that tracks millions of bugs and issues for hundreds of organizations around the world.

It offers advanced search capabilities, extended email notifications options, and for administrators there’s good security features such as Multiple Authentication Methods, database sanity check and wide some customisations for projects (installations), custom fields and workflows.