Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Atlassian Bamboo

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company founded in 2002 that develops products for software developers, project managers and other software development teams. It employs over 7,000 people and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Atlassian produces a range of proprietary software including software for collaboration, development, and issue tracking software for teams. Atlassian dominates several markets where it still has intense competition.

Broadly speaking, they offer software in three large buckets: These are software development tools; help desk software, or IT service management; and workflow management software. When you think of Atlassian, think project management and collaboration tools.

Many of their programs use a number of open source components. And their GitHub repositories hold lots of open source code. But their main range of software is proprietary. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to Atlassian’s products.

Bamboo is a continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) tool that ties automated builds, tests, and releases in a single workflow.

Bamboo is proprietary software and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. Jenkins

Jenkins is billed as the leading open source automation server. It offers both continuous integration and deliver tool and boasts an amazing array of plugins. It’s widely considered one of the essential CD/CD tools for DevOps professionals.

It can be installed through native system packages, Docker, or run standalone by any machine with a Java Runtime Environment (JRE) installed. It’s very easy to set up and configure.

2. Tekton

Tekton is a powerful, vendor-neutral, and flexible framework for creating CI/CD systems, allowing developers to build, test, and deploy across cloud providers and on-premise systems.

It consists of Tekton Pipelines, which provides the building blocks, and of supporting components, such as Tekton CLI and Tekton Catalog, that make Tekton a complete ecosystem.

Tekton installs and runs as an extension on a Kubernetes cluster and comprises a set of Kubernetes Custom Resources that define the building blocks you can create and reuse for your pipelines

3. GoCD

GoCD is another superb CI/CD system. It’s great at modeling complex CD workflows.

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Atlassian's Products Bamboo is a continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) tool that ties automated builds, tests, and releases in a single workflow. Bitbucket is a Git-based source code repository hosting service. Bitbucket Server is a combination Git server and web interface product written in Java and built with Apache Maven. Confluence is a web-based corporate wiki written in Java. It’s billed as a remote-friendly team workspace where knowledge and collaboration meet. Jira is an issue tracking product that offers bug tracking and agile project management. The software provides a wide range of extensions and integrations. Jira Service Management offers an IT service management (ITSM) solution offering request management, incident management problem management and more. Opsgenie is a modern incident management platform that ensures critical incidents are never missed, and actions are taken by the right people promptly. Sourcetree is a Git client that simplifies how you interact with your Git repositories so you can focus on coding. Statuspage brings companies and customers together during downtime with incident communication. Trello is a web-based, Kanban-style, list-making application. The software is developed by Trello Enterprise, a subsidiary of Atlassian.