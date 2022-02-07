Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to IBM Maximo Application Suite

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York. They sell computer hardware, middleware and software employing over 370,000 people.

IBM acquired Red Hat in 2019. But you can trace IBM’s history of open source far further back. They were one of the earliest champions of open source, backing influential communities like Linux, Apache, and Eclipse, advocating open licenses, open governance, and open standards.

IBM also collaborates with Linux organisations. For example, IBM works with Ubuntu in areas like containers, virtualization, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, big data analytics and DevOps to provide reference architectures, support solutions and cloud offerings, both for enterprise data centres and cloud service providers.

The company is involved in many open source projects. For example, they helped to create the Apache Software Foundation, and were also a founder member of the OpenJS Foundation, responsible for the development of the Node.js platform, Appium, Dojo, jQuery and many other products.

There are also many IBM software products published under a proprietary license. This series looks at free and open source alternatives to IBM’s products.

Maximo Application Suite is a single, integrated cloud-based platform that uses AI, IoT and analytics to optimize performance, extend asset lifecycles and reduce operational downtime and costs.

Maximo is available for Linux but it’s proprietary software and expensive. What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. openMAINT

openMAINT is software for the management of mobile assets (buildings, infrastructure, etc.), plants and technical devices (electric panels, heating and cooling, light fixture, fire extinguishers, etc.), furniture, etc., and the related logistical, economical and maintenance activities (scheduled and corrective ones).

It is useful to those who have to maintain the efficiency of their movable assets, every type of installations, urban infrastructures and technological networks in the area.

openMAINT is based on CMDBuild.

2. Ralph

Ralph is a lightweight assets management system for data center and back office. This software lets you keep track of assets purchases and their life cycle and a solution for flexible flow system for assets life cycle. There is built in data center

Ralph is written in Python. Learn Python with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

3. CMDBuild

CMDBuild is flexible software to configure a custom database of assets (CMDB stands for “Configuration and Data Base Management”) and design related workflow processes.

4. Odoo

Odoo is a suite of business management software tools including, for example, CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. It includes asset management functionality.

5. ERPNext

ERPNext is similar to Odoo. It’s not specifically targeted at asset management but it includes a module for asset management which lets users maintain and manage details of assets, their movement, value adjustment, and depreciation.

