17 Best Free and Open Source Linux Video Editors

Video editing is the process of editing motion video footage. In the new age of personal video, video editing is becoming a central function of the desktop, with the popularity of video editing software ever increasing.
Any self-respecting operating system that has ambitions on becoming the dominant force on the desktop therefore needs to have a good selection of video editing software. Video sharing websites such as YouTube are now enormously popular with hundreds of thousands of new videos uploaded every day.
In the past, video editing in Linux significantly lagged behind other popular operating system. While there was a good range of software, the vast majority offered limited functionality. However, the situation dramatically improved, in part because of development on multimedia frameworks (such as GStreamer and MLT). Furthermore, the versatility of Linux video editors has improved markedly. Linux now represents an excellent platform for editing video.
Our recommendations are captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Our ratings reflect our opinion of the software as a video editor. Therefore the rating doesn’t reflect the capabilities of software that offers other functionality.
Click the links in the table below to learn more about each editor.
|Video Editors
|OpenShot
|Non-linear editor built with Python and Qt
|Shotcut
|Very powerful video editor
|Kdenlive
|Non-linear video editor for KDE
|Blender
|3D content creation suite targeted at media professionals and artists
|PiTiVi
|Non-linear audio/video editor using GStreamer
|Editly
|Tool and framework for declarative NLE using Node.js and ffmpeg
|LosslessCut
|Swiss army knife of lossless video/audio editing
|LiVES
|Video Editing System designed to be simple to use, yet powerful
|Flowblade
|Multitrack non-linear video editor
|Avidemux
|Designed for simple cutting, filtering and encoding tasks
|Cinelerra
|3 main functions: capturing, compositing, and editing audio/video
|VidCutter
|Simple media cutter and joiner
|Vimix
|Mixing and blending of movie clips and computer generated graphics
|Video Trimmer
|Quickly trim videos
|Auto-Editor
|Automatically edit video and audio
|Olive
|Non-linear video editor
|Footage
|Simple video editing tool
This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.
