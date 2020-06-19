Linux at Home: Collaborating in real-time

In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can make the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past.

There has been positive news surrounding coronavirus this week. An anti-inflammatory drug called dexamethasone appears to be a ground-breaking treatment for hospital patients seriously ill with Covid-19. Research indicates for every 100 patients on a ventilator for 28 days, 60 patients are likely to recover, and an additional 12 patients survive if they are also given dexamethasone. It’s a cheap, well established steroid.

However, this breakthrough doesn’t change the position regarding social distancing. It’s not a vaccine. And there’s still the recommendation that we should work at home unless that’s not feasible.

When you work remotely, collaborating with colleagues in real-time is much more efficient than corresponding via email. The software featured in this article lets you edit documents collaboratively in real-time.

Each program is free and open source software.

Etherpad Etherpad is an open-source, highly customizable, web-based collaborative real-time editor, allowing authors to simultaneously edit a text document, and see all of the participants’ edits in real-time, with the ability to display each author’s text in their own color. It’s a great time saver from the traditional way of working — sending material back and forth via email. Need to write articles, press releases, conduct research with friends or co-workers? Try Etherpad. Read more about Etherpad

EtherCalc EtherCalc is a web spreadsheet that’s designed to let you work remotely and collaborate with others. If you’re looking for a simple spreadsheet program that lets you collaborate with others, check out EtherCalc. It supports a lot of standard spreadsheet features, and has a useful comment tab which is great for asking questions to others working on the same spreadsheet. EtherCalc is also a practical tool letting you do many non-spreadsheet type things, including scheduling meetings, setting up car pooling arrangements, and as a communication tool. Read more about EtherCalc

CodiMD CodiMD is a realtime collaborative markdown notes. There’s a good range of features including support for charts and MathJax. It’s highly customizable, with spellchecker support, and the ability to export notes. Markdown is a lightweight markup language which helps to make sentences stand out. Style your task notes adding headings, lists, bold, italic, links, images and other elements just by typing a few characters before and after your desired text. Read more about CodiMD

All articles in this series:

Linux at Home Genealogy Research your family tree Embroidery Craft of decorating fabric or other materials using a needle Collaborating Edit documents collaboratively in real-time Astronomy Explore the universe from your garden DOOM Gaming Take a break and play classic DOOM Brew Beer Weave malt and hops and yeast together in unique combinations Home Security CCTV solutions to protect your home RSI Reduce and prevent repetitive strain injury Cross-stitching A form of sewing and a popular form of counted-thread embroidery Exercising Keeping fit can be a challenge with lockdown, but this software helps Gardening Plan your perfect garden with these great tools Cooking Home cooking is an activity that’s great for individuals as well as families

