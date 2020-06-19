Linux at Home: Collaborating in real-time

In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can make the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past.
There has been positive news surrounding coronavirus this week. An anti-inflammatory drug called dexamethasone appears to be a ground-breaking treatment for hospital patients seriously ill with Covid-19. Research indicates for every 100 patients on a ventilator for 28 days, 60 patients are likely to recover, and an additional 12 patients survive if they are also given dexamethasone. It’s a cheap, well established steroid.
However, this breakthrough doesn’t change the position regarding social distancing. It’s not a vaccine. And there’s still the recommendation that we should work at home unless that’s not feasible.
When you work remotely, collaborating with colleagues in real-time is much more efficient than corresponding via email. The software featured in this article lets you edit documents collaboratively in real-time.
Each program is free and open source software.
Etherpad
Etherpad is an open-source, highly customizable, web-based collaborative real-time editor, allowing authors to simultaneously edit a text document, and see all of the participants’ edits in real-time, with the ability to display each author’s text in their own color.
It’s a great time saver from the traditional way of working — sending material back and forth via email. Need to write articles, press releases, conduct research with friends or co-workers? Try Etherpad.
EtherCalc
EtherCalc is a web spreadsheet that’s designed to let you work remotely and collaborate with others.
If you’re looking for a simple spreadsheet program that lets you collaborate with others, check out EtherCalc. It supports a lot of standard spreadsheet features, and has a useful comment tab which is great for asking questions to others working on the same spreadsheet.
EtherCalc is also a practical tool letting you do many non-spreadsheet type things, including scheduling meetings, setting up car pooling arrangements, and as a communication tool.
CodiMD
CodiMD is a realtime collaborative markdown notes. There’s a good range of features including support for charts and MathJax. It’s highly customizable, with spellchecker support, and the ability to export notes.
Markdown is a lightweight markup language which helps to make sentences stand out. Style your task notes adding headings, lists, bold, italic, links, images and other elements just by typing a few characters before and after your desired text.
All articles in this series:
|Linux at Home
|Genealogy
|Research your family tree
|Embroidery
|Craft of decorating fabric or other materials using a needle
|Collaborating
|Edit documents collaboratively in real-time
|Astronomy
|Explore the universe from your garden
|DOOM Gaming
|Take a break and play classic DOOM
|Brew Beer
|Weave malt and hops and yeast together in unique combinations
|Home Security
|CCTV solutions to protect your home
|RSI
|Reduce and prevent repetitive strain injury
|Cross-stitching
|A form of sewing and a popular form of counted-thread embroidery
|Exercising
|Keeping fit can be a challenge with lockdown, but this software helps
|Gardening
|Plan your perfect garden with these great tools
|Cooking
|Home cooking is an activity that’s great for individuals as well as families
One comment
Etherpad’s plugins are a big draw in my book.