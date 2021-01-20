Linux at Home: Digital Music Production with Linux

We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home and minimise the amount of contact with others. The new variants of Covid-19 are much more transmissible than the virus’s previous version. The advice to stay safe is therefore even more important. It’s only with everyone abiding by the law can we protect our health services and save lives.

In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past.

Now is a great time to take up a new hobby. How about producing your own music? DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) is an important tool in your creative arsenal. A DAW is a computer program designed for editing, recording, mixing and mastering audio files. You can record your various instruments, MIDI controllers and vocals, lay down the tracks, rearrange, splice, cut, paste, add effects, and ultimately finalize the song you’ve got cooking for the world to hear.

Here’s 3 gems for producing your own music.

LMMS LMMS offers you the ability to produce music with your computer by creating/synthesizing sounds, arranging samples, playing live with your keyboard. LMMS combines the features of a sequencer-program (pattern-/channel-/sample-/song-/effect-management) and those of powerful synthesizers and samplers in a modern, user-friendly and easy to use graphical user-interface. The song editor is the heart of the program, where you arrange the various parts of your composition along the time axis. Instruments, samples and synthesizer sounds are shown in different tracks. Read more about LMMS

Ardour Ardour is a multichannel hard disk recorder (HDR) and digital audio workstation (DAW). It can be used to control, record, edit and run and complex audio setups. Ardour supports pro-audio interfaces through the ALSA project, which provides high quality, well design device drivers and API’s for audio I/O under Linux. Any interface supported by ALSA can be used with Ardour. This includes the all-digital 26 channel RME Hammerfall, the Midiman Delta 1010 and many others. Read more about Ardour

Rosegarden Rosegarden is a professional audio and MIDI sequencer, score editor, and general-purpose music composition and editing environment. It combines a track-oriented audio/MIDI sequencer with a standard music notation editor to provide an “all-in-one” solution. This is an easy-to-learn, attractive application, ideal for composers, musicians, music students, and small studio or home recording environments. Read more about Rosegarden

